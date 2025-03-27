New Legislation Aims to Make Homeownership Attainable for Working Californians and Communities of Color

Generated Image

In a move that once again attempts to address California’s homeownership crisis and racial disparities in wealth, Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale) has introduced AB 595, the “Building Homeownership for All Act.”

The legislation, co-sponsored by California YIMBY, California Community Builders, and UnidosUS, proposes the creation of a new state tax credit for homebuilders that would incentivize the construction of income-restricted, for-sale homes affordable to moderate-income Californians.

AB 595 represents a shift in the state’s housing strategy by focusing on the supply side of affordable homeownership—an area historically overlooked by state policy. Instead of relying solely on down payment assistance to help prospective buyers access the market, AB 595 seeks to make it financially viable for developers to build homes that working families can actually afford to purchase.

“For far too many Californians, the dream of homeownership remains just that — a dream,” said Assemblymember Carrillo. “AB 595 is a bold step toward changing that reality by making it financially feasible to build the affordable for-sale homes our working families need. Homeownership is more than just a milestone; it’s a foundation for economic security and generational wealth.”

California has long faced one of the nation’s worst housing affordability crises, but the ownership side of the market is increasingly out of reach for working families. As of Q3 2023, only 15% of Californians could afford the median-priced home, according to data from the California Association of Realtors. The statewide homeownership rate sits below 55%, and California now ranks second to last among U.S. states in homeownership rates.

These figures reflect not just an affordability problem, but also a structural failure in housing policy. While the state has invested heavily in rental housing and has robust programs to assist first-time homebuyers with down payments and mortgage financing, it has not provided comparable support to homebuilders who face steep land, labor, and materials costs.

“Too many of California’s families are being denied the benefits of homeownership as a result of the state’s inability to build enough homes to make homeownership affordable,” said Konstantin Hatcher, Senior Director of Community Impact at California YIMBY. “It makes sense to couple our successful down payment programs with similar construction incentives—and give more hard-working Californians, many of whom have been historically denied this opportunity, a shot at achieving the California dream.”

The legislation also seeks to correct long-standing racial disparities in homeownership and wealth. Due to decades of redlining, exclusionary zoning, and other discriminatory housing practices, Black and Latino Californians continue to be locked out of ownership opportunities. According to the AB 595 factsheet, African American homeownership rates are 26% lower and Latino homeownership rates are 19% lower than those of white Californians. Meanwhile, Black and Latino families in California hold just $0.23 in wealth for every $1 of wealth held by white families.

“This bill is an important step toward making the dream of homeownership a reality for those too often left behind, including the 1.9 million mortgage-ready Latinos in California between ages 18 and 45,” said Esmeralda López, California State Director at UnidosUS. “Last November, Latino voters made it clear that they want their government and elected officials to tackle the rising cost of living, which includes the need for affordable housing. We commend Assemblymember Carrillo for introducing this bill and look forward to working through the approval process.”

While several state and local initiatives have sought to promote homeownership equity through buyer-side assistance, AB 595 addresses a missing link—supply-side economics that encourage developers to build homes priced for the communities that need them most.

AB 595 authorizes the California State Treasurer’s Office to design a pilot tax credit program that would incentivize developers to construct for-sale homes affordable to moderate-income households. Specifically, the legislation directs the Treasurer to:

Design tax credits to reduce the cost of constructing income-restricted, for-sale homes;

Ensure homes built under the program are consistent with income and price restrictions similar to existing first-time homebuyer programs;

Allow tax credits to be syndicated or transferred to encourage broader investor participation;

Create administrative procedures for transparent, efficient allocation and monitoring;

Coordinate with existing programs to avoid displacing rental housing incentives.

The homes would be available to moderate-income buyers, broadly defined as those earning between 80% and 120% of area median income (AMI)—a group often too “rich” for low-income subsidies but too “poor” to afford market-rate homes. By focusing on this underserved middle band, the program could help unlock ownership for teachers, nurses, retail workers, and other essential workers priced out of the current market.

“This is a common-sense solution to a persistent problem,” said Adam Briones, CEO of California Community Builders. “Californians are tired of hearing how much our state government values homeownership while at the same time seeing that dream slip further out of their reach. AB 595 is an opportunity for our state to make affordable homeownership a reality. This is the year we do something about it.”

Part of the urgency behind AB 595 stems from the decline of existing homeownership support programs. The CalHOME program, one of California’s only state-funded tools for building affordable ownership housing, was allocated $152 million in the 2024–25 budget, but that amount was cut to zero in the May Revise, putting future construction at risk. In the absence of replacement tools, AB 595 offers a potential path forward for developers who want to serve middle-income buyers but can’t make the math work under current market conditions.

“Homeownership is one of the most powerful drivers of generational wealth,” said Hatcher of California YIMBY. “It’s unacceptable that we continue to deny that opportunity to millions of Californians—especially communities of color—because we haven’t built the right policy tools. AB 595 can help change that.”

The bill has just been introduced and will be referred to committees in the coming weeks. Advocates expect strong debate but hope the proposal’s unique mix of economic pragmatism and equity-driven reform will attract bipartisan support.

“California needs to do more than talk about closing the racial wealth gap—we need to act,” said Carrillo. “With AB 595, we are putting forward a real solution that addresses both the supply and affordability challenges in one of the most urgent sectors of our housing market.”

If passed, AB 595 would be the first state program of its kind—a targeted, scalable tax credit specifically aimed at creating new for-sale homes for California’s working families.

