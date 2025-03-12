New York Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Columbia Anti-War Activist 

Licenced under Creative Commons

NEW YORK, NY – A federal judge in New York Tuesday blocked the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was a grad student at Columbia University.

He was reportedly arrested on Saturday night by federal agents and according to a direct source, transferred to a detention center in Louisiana, which has, according to CNN news, made it difficult for him to contact both his loved ones and legal team.

The New York court’s ruling this week stated, “to preserve the Court’s jurisdiction pending a ruling on the petition, Petitioner shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court orders otherwise,” noted CNN news.

CNN added the grad student, who has led ceasefire protests at Columbia University, “was arrested Saturday night by federal immigration authorities, who said they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney.”

“His arrest is the latest escalation by Trump – in what he calls ‘the first of many to come’ – to crack down on (anti-war) demonstrations on college campuses, and comes days after he vowed to deport foreign students and imprison ‘agitators’ involved in ‘illegal protests,’” CNN reported.

Khalil according to CNN News was one of the numerous students under investigation by a university committee, the same committee that “brought disciplinary charges against dozens of students for their pro-Palestinian activism, according to the Associated Press.”

“ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the US government’s open repression of student activism and political speech…the US government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech,” stated Khalil’s attorney Amy Greer, and cited by CNN News.

Khalil’s lawyers have requested for the immigration court to reverse Khalil’s detention transfer to Louisiana, stating the transfer “undermines the court’s jurisdiction and his access to legal counsel and family,” CNN News said.

“Khalil emailed interim university president Katrina Armstrong the night before his arrest to request her help in securing legal support and other protections following what he described as a ‘dehumanizing doxing campaign against him,’ according to court documents,” reported CNN News.

According to Writers Against the War on Gaza’s news release, Khalil was apprehended at the university-owned apartment he currently lives at with his wife, as cited by CNN News, noting, “DHS agents said the State Department revoked Khalil’s student visa, although he does not have a student visa, but rather a green card, and is a lawful permanent resident.”

“Khalil’s wife, who is eight months pregnant, showed the agents his green card, ‘one of the agent was visibly confused and said on the phone, ‘He has a green card’,’ according to the news release,” reported CNN News.

CNN News then, continuing to cite Writers Against the War on Gaza, reported, “However, after a moment, the DHS agents stated that the State Department had ‘revoked that too.’ Khalil’s wife then phoned his attorney, who spoke with the agents in an attempt to intervene,” the group said. “When Khalil’s attorney requested that a copy of the warrant be emailed to her, the agent hung up the call.”

Columbia University has yet to respond to CNN News’ “requests for additional information,” and confirmed the presence of ICE on their campus, saying they “ha(ve) and will continue to follow the law.”

