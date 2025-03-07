NHLP Condemns Trump-Vance Administration’s Housing Policies Following State of the Union

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to the State of the Union, the National Housing Law Project (NHLP) has issued a strong rebuke of the Trump-Vance Administration’s approach to housing, warning that its policies will increase instability for working families, renters, and homeowners.

NHLP Executive Director Shamus Roller criticized the administration for failing to address rising housing costs while actively dismantling federal housing agencies that serve vulnerable communities.

“No Plan to Lower Housing Costs”

Despite the high cost of housing nationwide, NHLP argues that the Trump-Vance Administration has offered no substantive solutions to lower prices or expand access to affordable homes. Instead, the administration’s efforts to weaken federal housing programs will exacerbate the crisis, raising costs and increasing homelessness.

“Despite the high cost of housing, the Trump-Vance administration still has no plan to lower housing costs,” Roller said in a statement. “Their efforts to dismantle federal housing agencies will hike prices and force people into unstable housing and homelessness.”

Housing affordability remains one of the most pressing economic issues in the U.S., with rising rents and home prices outpacing wage growth in many regions. However, NHLP warns that instead of addressing this crisis, the administration is pursuing a deregulatory agenda that favors corporations and private equity over working families.

NHLP also highlights concerns that the administration’s broader policy platform—outlined in Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint—will undermine housing protections and harm low-income Americans.

“As promised in Project 2025, Trump is rolling back our civil rights, blaming immigrant Americans for our hard times, and rigging the rules in favor of corporations and private equity,” Roller said.

NHLP argues that policies advanced by the Trump-Vance administration are stripping away critical housing rights, making it easier for landlords to evict tenants and harder for struggling homeowners to keep their homes. Additionally, they warn that proposed cuts to social programs—including food assistance and worker protections—will further destabilize families already facing financial hardship.

“The Trump-Vance Administration is taking food from families, paychecks from workers, and homes from the people who need them,” Roller said.

NHLP points to the growing role of private equity in housing as a major concern under the current administration. Large corporate landlords and institutional investors have been buying up homes and apartment complexes, leading to higher rents and mass evictions.

Instead of regulating these corporate landlords or expanding affordable housing programs, NHLP warns that the administration’s policies prioritize the interests of billionaires and corporate developers over everyday people.

“At the National Housing Law Project, we’re fighting to protect working families, tenants, and homeowners from the billionaires who want to take our freedoms, endanger our families, and control our futures,” Roller said.

NHLP’s response comes amid increasing activism from housing advocates who are demanding stronger protections for renters and homeowners.

Many organizations are calling for stronger tenant protections to prevent mass evictions. Groups have called for increased investment in affordable housing programs as well as regulation of private equity firms that are buying up housing stock.

NHLP urges expanded federal housing assistance to help low-income families

As the administration pushes forward with its housing policies, NHLP and other advocacy groups pledge to continue fighting for policies that support working families rather than corporate interests.

Categories:

Tags: