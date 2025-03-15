Oakland Chamber of Commerce Ranks Public Safety as Key to Economic Recovery

Oakland, CA PC: Basil D Soufi Via Wikimedia Commons

OAKLAND, CA – The Oakland Metro Chamber of Commerce late this week hosted its annual 2025 Economic Summit, representing key findings from the 2025 Economic Indicators Report and recent public opinion research, showing public safety ranks high in shaping Oakland’s economic future.

The Summit, according to the Chamber, highlighted workforce trends, industry developments, and the role of the Port of Oakland in economic revitalization.

“You can’t make good decisions without good data, and this economic data–as well as internal polling of voter attitudes–indicates that city leaders focus on constituent priorities including basic services and public safety as the foundation for future economic stabilization and growth,” said Barbara Leslie, President and CEO of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

The 2025 Economic Indicator Report underscores that Oakland’s economic recovery remains uneven, despite improvements in key sectors, the Chamber reported.

Employment in Oakland grew by one percent in 2024, but it remains 1.1 percent below pre-pandemic levels, particularly affecting high-wage industries such as finance, insurance, and professional services, according to the report, adding consumer spending remains stagnant, with total taxable sales more than 20 below pre-pandemic levels, largely due to rising inflationary pressures.

The report also highlights the struggles of Downtown Oakland, where economic activity remains limited due to fewer workers returning to office spaces since the pandemic, noting tourism has also been negatively affected, with declining passenger volumes at Oakland’s airports and multiple hotel closures.

At the same time, trade at the Port of Oakland has yet to fully rebound, operating at 89 percent of pre-pandemic throughout, but the Port of Oakland Strategic Plan 2025-2030 outlines economic development initiatives aimed at revitalizing the port’s role in regional trade, the report noted.

According to the Oakland Pulse 2024 Survey Public Safety Findings, public safety remains a top concern for residents and businesses, with 47 percent of voters believing crime in Oakland has increased over the past year, while 50 percent say they feel less safe than they did a year ago.

Two-thirds of Oakland voters support increasing the number of police officers in the city, signaling a demand for stronger law enforcement measures, the survey findings indicate.

“While perceptions of public safety and the level of crime are trending in a positive direction, a plurality continues to say crime is increasing, and few voters say they feel safer than they did a year or two ago,” the survey reported.

Leslie emphasized the direct connection between economic stability and public safety, maintaining, “We hear it directly from businesses, property owners, and entrepreneurs—their commitment to Oakland depends on feeling safe.”

“The most critical takeaway from this report is that, in order to achieve these outcomes and more—our city’s economic recovery relies a great deal on Oakland having clean and safe streets,” according to the Chamber.

