Otay Ranch Village 13 Settlement Paves Way for Wildfire-Safe Housing Development

San Diego County, CA – In an agreement finalized this week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement over the Otay Ranch Village 13 development that addresses long-standing environmental concerns, particularly wildfire and greenhouse gas (GHG) impacts, while simultaneously increasing the region’s housing supply.

The settlement resolves litigation filed by the California Department of Justice and six environmental groups—including the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, and California Chaparral Institute—against the County of San Diego for approving the original 2020 project without sufficiently addressing its environmental risks, as required under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

“This agreement demonstrates that we don’t have to choose between building housing and protecting the environment—we can do both,” said Attorney General Bonta in a press release. “Today’s settlement recognizes that environmental protection and housing go hand in hand, aiming to create more resilient, sustainable homes while reducing wildfire risk and protecting our environment.”

The new agreement allows for the same number of homes originally approved—1,938—and gives the developer the option to apply to build up to 2,750 units, all within a more compact footprint. By consolidating the development area, approximately 300 additional acres will be preserved as open space compared to the original plan .

No development or vegetation removal will be allowed outside the revised footprint or its designated fuel modification zone. This significant land conservation effort includes both new and previously designated open space lands that must be permanently protected under conservation easements and incorporated into the Otay Ranch Preserve .

Under the terms of the settlement, the developer will implement rigorous wildfire mitigation measures including a $30,000 contribution to expand wildfire surveillance in the area, in coordination with the San Diego County Fire Protection District.

They also agree to exterior sprinklers on all perimeter buildings and high-standard interior sprinkler systems in multi-family residences.

The agreement comes with a new wildfire education program for residents, along with provisions to restrict high-risk activities on red flag days.

Finally, there will be an expansion of Otay Lakes Road to improve evacuation routes in case of emergency .

The settlement also mandates robust climate-related upgrades, including: all-electric buildings—natural gas infrastructure is prohibited; net-zero energy design for all single-family and commercial structures; mandatory solar photovoltaic systems sized to meet projected energy demand; battery energy storage systems in residential and commercial buildings; and electric vehicle infrastructure exceeding California’s current green building standards .

To further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the developer will contribute at least $15 million to a Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Fund, with the potential for additional payments depending on the number of units ultimately approved. These funds will support emissions-reduction projects exclusively in San Diego County.

The settlement includes $1.99 million in attorneys’ fees paid to the Department of Justice and environmental litigants, and halts further litigation provided the revised or expanded development remains in compliance with the agreement’s terms.

The project must now undergo revised environmental review, with parties requesting a stay in litigation while the County processes a compliant version of the project. Should the County fail to approve a revised plan within the agreed timeframe, the parties retain the right to resume legal action.

The Otay Ranch Village 13 site, located in the wildfire-prone Jamul Mountains of San Diego County, has long been a point of contention between development interests and environmental advocates.

