Pamela Price Unfiltered: How to Stay Unscathed When Systems Are Designed to Shut You Out

What does it mean to truly thrive when systems were never built to support you? In this powerful episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, I sit down with Dr. Mia Settles-Tidwell—executive coach, author, and former university administrator—to discuss her groundbreaking book, Unscathed: A Harm Reduction Strategy for Women of Color in the Workplace. From her own journey navigating executive roles in the UC and CSU systems to empowering women of color facing similar challenges, Dr. Settles-Tidwell lays out the harsh realities and practical strategies for emerging unscathed from environments designed to shut us out. We dive deep into:

How to recognize the traps and stand in your power

The meaning of being an “Activist at the Table”

The lessons learned from KBJ’s (Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice of SCOTUS) confirmation hearings and what it reveals about institutional bias

Assessing risks and confronting the well-laid traps designed to hold us back

But that’s not all. We’re also breaking down the attack on the Department of Education under Project 2025 and how Title IX protections are being challenged. The urgency couldn’t be clearer: Understanding these issues is critical for anyone committed to educational equity and civil rights.

