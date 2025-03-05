Pamela Price Unfiltered: Inside the Fight to Hold Cops Accountable

For decades, civil rights attorney John Burris has been a driving force in the fight against police brutality, taking on some of the most high-profile cases in American history. From Rodney King to Oscar Grant, his legal battles have exposed the deep flaws in a system designed to protect itself rather than deliver justice. Now, his legacy is being explored in the new documentary, John Burris: Godfather of Police Litigation.

In a recent episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, host Pamela Price takes a deep dive into the impact of Burris’s work following a screening of the film. She speaks with the film’s director and sits down with Adante Pointer, a civil rights attorney who worked alongside Burris on the Oscar Grant case and now leads Pointer & Buelna – Lawyers for the People. Together, they discuss the historic legal battles that have shaped the police accountability movement and why systemic reform remains an urgent civil rights issue today.

With police brutality still making headlines and communities continuing to demand justice, the conversation about real accountability is more relevant than ever. The episode offers a powerful look at the legal fights that have challenged law enforcement misconduct and highlights actionable steps for those who want to be part of the movement for change.

The system won’t change on its own—real justice requires action. Watch the full episode now:

