Pamela Price Unfiltered: Who Will Save Oakland? Mayor’s Scandal & the City’s Leadership Crisis

Oakland is at a crossroads. With Mayor Sheng Thao facing federal bribery charges and public safety concerns mounting, the city’s leadership crisis has reached a breaking point. But this isn’t just about one mayor—it’s about a system that has failed Oaklanders for decades. In this episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, I sit down with longtime Oakland advocate Pamela Drake to break down the latest corruption scandal, the history of power struggles between City Hall and law enforcement, and the role of money in shaping the city’s future. We’re breaking down:

The federal indictment and what it means for the future of Oakland

The tug-of-war between City Hall and the Oakland Police Department

How money and corruption have shaped the city’s policies for years

Why crime narratives need to be challenged—and who benefits from them

What’s next: Can Oakland’s next leader finally turn things around?

Oakland deserves better leadership. So where do we go from here?

