Report Shows How State Capacity Failures Are Fueling America’s Housing Crisis

In cities and states long considered Democratic strongholds, voters are turning against the party they once reliably supported. The reasons, analysts suggest, go beyond shifting national politics. Instead, they reflect growing frustration with the failure of local and state governments to deliver on basic needs—most notably, housing.

“Whatever the case may be, the electorate in fact has plenty of reasons to be unhappy with the quality of American governance, especially in big cities and its richest ‘blue’ states,” write law professors David Schleicher and Nicholas Bagley in their new paper, “The State Capacity Crisis.” Housing stands out as a central failure. “Housing prices remain stubbornly high because new housing is so hard to build,” the authors note.

That housing shortage, the paper argues, is no accident. It is the predictable result of eroded capacity at the state and local levels—governments that once fueled America’s rapid expansion are now paralyzed by procedural hurdles, special-interest power, and budget constraints. The result is a deepening crisis of affordability, displacement, and homelessness in communities nationwide.

While much of the emerging debate over “state capacity” has focused on Congress and federal agencies, Schleicher and Bagley argue that this misses the mark.

“In contrast, state and local governments provide almost all government services that people depend on—schools, police, fire, etc.—either mostly independently or in partnership with the federal government,” they write. “State and local governments build and operate almost all infrastructure, and fund most of it.”

Housing, in particular, is overwhelmingly a local concern. Yet, according to the paper, local governments have created complex webs of administrative law that make building new homes exceptionally difficult.

“State and, in particular, local governments have extremely powerful rules requiring lots of public participation in administration,” the authors write. “Because small groups with members that care intensely about state and local decisions are much easier to form than groups representing a diffuse public interest, unrepresentative private interests—whether that’s the Chamber of Commerce or neighborhood NIMBYs—overwhelm administrative process at the expense of majoritarian preferences.”

NIMBYs use these procedures to block new housing, often citing neighborhood character or environmental concerns. But the result, critics say, is a system that favors the well-connected while worsening the region’s housing crisis.

The fiscal side of the crisis is just as troubling.

Schleicher and Bagley highlight the structural financial limits that bind state and local governments. “Every state (save Vermont) is legally required to balance its budget, no state can print money to inflate away its deficits, and all states face both legal and market limits on their capacity to borrow,” the authors explain.

That constraint, they argue, creates a vicious cycle: “When a recession depletes tax revenue, states have few choices except to increase taxes or reduce spending—right when public services are needed most. States’ limited fiscal capacity thus contributes mightily to poor governance, especially during recessions.”

Housing and homelessness programs are among the first casualties of those limits. As healthcare costs—especially Medicaid—consume larger portions of state budgets, investments in affordable housing, shelter expansion, and supportive services often get pushed aside.

Visible homelessness is one consequence.

“Homeless encampments in public spaces—parks, sidewalks, subway stations—have proliferated in urban centers,” Schleicher and Bagley observe. The paper cites federal data showing an 18% increase in homelessness between 2023 and 2024.

While some voters may blame national politics for these failings, the authors insist that the root cause lies closer to home.

“If we have a crisis of state capacity, its roots are in state and local governments,” they write. Yet this critical level of governance is largely ignored in most discussions of America’s institutional failures.

The paper is sharply critical of both progressives and conservatives who focus exclusively on fixing Washington, D.C., while ignoring the procedural and financial barriers strangling housing development at the local level.

“Ignoring states and localities leads to a misunderstanding of why the American state lacks capacity—and to solutions that are unlikely to address the problem fully,” the authors argue.

One emerging bright spot, they note, is the growing “abundance” movement—grassroots groups advocating for reforms to zoning and permitting rules to enable more housing development. Schleicher and Bagley describe them as “foot soldiers in the war for stronger state capacity.”

But even those efforts face long odds without structural changes. As the paper warns, “The excessive strictures of state and local administrative law, and the sharp limits on state fiscal powers—dull officials’ incentives to govern well, privilege narrow interest groups at the expense of the majority, and frustrate efforts to build capacity.”

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the worsening cost of living. According to the Pew Research Center, 31.3% of American households were cost-burdened by housing in 2023. In major metro areas, that number is far higher.

The authors caution that focusing solely on federal reforms like ending the filibuster or fixing federal permitting laws, while necessary, will not be enough to solve the nation’s housing crisis. “We just want to be realistic about how far that will get us if we don’t also address more meaningful drivers of the deficiencies in American governance: the nationalization of state and local politics; the excessive reliance on procedures, litigation, and public participation in state and local regulation; and the challenges of state and local fiscal affairs.”

In the end, Schleicher and Bagley argue that fixing America’s housing crisis—and restoring faith in government more broadly—means grappling with the very governments closest to the people. “To improve the quality of government, we must examine the right governments and ask the right questions.”

Until then, high housing costs, rising homelessness, and deepening voter disillusionment are likely to persist.

