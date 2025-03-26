Rising Recession Risks and Inflation Pressures Spark Concerns for Apartment Industry

Washington, D.C. — Recession fears and rising inflation are creating mounting uncertainty for the U.S. economy, raising alarm bells for the apartment industry, according to new analysis from the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

A sharp downward revision to the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast sparked fresh concerns this month, as the model shifted from predicting 3.9% growth for the first quarter of 2025 to a -2.8% contraction, before slightly rebounding to -1.8%. If accurate, this would mark the first quarterly economic contraction since early 2022.

Other forecasts are also trending downward amid growing anxiety over trade tensions, new tariffs, and declining consumer confidence. Goldman Sachs slashed its first-quarter growth estimate to 1.7%, while the New York Fed lowered its projection to 2.7%.

Meanwhile, financial markets are flashing warning signs. The NASDAQ fell 9.2% and the S&P 500 dropped 5.7% between late January and March 24. Consumer confidence has also plummeted, with the Conference Board’s index suffering its biggest monthly drop since 2021 and the University of Michigan’s sentiment gauge falling for a third straight month.

“Economic uncertainty is rising rapidly, and the apartment industry is watching closely,” said Chris Bruen, NMHC Economist and Senior Director of Research. “The severity of a potential recession will ultimately determine how deeply it impacts multifamily performance.”

If a recession materializes, the scale of the downturn will dictate its effect on the apartment sector. Bruen noted that the Great Recession (2007-2009) offers a sobering case study: GDP shrank over 4%, unemployment more than doubled, and the apartment industry suffered steep losses.

During that period, apartment vacancy rates climbed, rents turned negative, and returns plummeted. According to CoStar, rent growth fell from 4.5% in early 2007 to -4.1% by the end of 2009. Multifamily construction starts collapsed by more than 60% in 2009, contributing to a long-term shortage of affordable apartments.

“The construction slowdown during the Great Recession exacerbated the nation’s affordability crisis,” Bruen said. “Hoyt Advisory Services estimated that underproduction of housing caused the loss of 4.7 million affordable apartments between 2015 and 2020.”

Apartment investors saw unlevered returns fall to -8.3% in 2008 and -2% in 2009, while apartment REITs suffered even steeper losses, dropping nearly 29% in 2008.

The COVID-19 recession, by contrast, was severe but brief. GDP fell at a record pace in 2020, and unemployment surged, but federal stimulus and lower interest rates helped the apartment market avoid a collapse. While rent growth slowed and returns dipped, the industry fared far better than during the Great Recession.

In fact, remote work trends during the pandemic spurred demand in more affordable, less regulated markets, leading to a surge in multifamily construction in the years that followed.

The federal government and the Federal Reserve typically respond to recessions with aggressive stimulus, but rising inflation complicates that playbook. During the Great Recession, inflation was low, even dipping into deflation, allowing policymakers to inject nearly $1 trillion in stimulus and slash interest rates to zero without stoking price increases.

The COVID-19 recession was a different story. Massive fiscal stimulus and easy monetary policy collided with global supply chain disruptions, creating the highest inflation rates since the early 1980s. Inflation became a lasting consequence of the pandemic response, raising questions about how policymakers would react if another recession hits soon.

“High inflation limits the government’s ability to respond forcefully without worsening the problem,” Bruen explained. “That’s the challenge we’re facing now.”

The most troubling risk facing the economy, Bruen noted, is the growing potential for stagflation—an economic slowdown coupled with persistently high inflation. Consumer inflation expectations are climbing, with the University of Michigan’s survey showing year-ahead expectations rising from 2.6% in November to 4.3% in February. The Conference Board’s survey found even higher inflation expectations, surging from 5.2% to 6% in a single month.

Headline inflation remains stubbornly above the Fed’s 2% target, coming in at 2.8% in February.

“In the worst-case scenario, the Fed faces conflicting goals — controlling inflation or protecting jobs — just like during the 1970s,” Bruen warned. “Back then, the Fed chose to raise interest rates sharply, triggering a recession but breaking the back of inflation.”

It remains unclear whether the current Trump administration—which has prioritized spending cuts—would reverse course in the event of a recession, or if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would choose to risk a deeper downturn to rein in prices.

For apartment owners, investors, and developers, the current moment is fraught with risk. A mild recession could cool rent growth and delay new projects, while a severe downturn could repeat the Great Recession’s devastating impact on vacancy rates, rents, and returns.

Complicating matters, high inflation could prevent policymakers from offering the level of support the industry saw during COVID-19.

“Stagflation is the worst of both worlds for the apartment sector — weak demand and soaring costs,” Bruen said. “It’s a scenario we haven’t seen since the 1970s, but it’s one we need to prepare for.”

