Sacramento County Jail Neglect Leads to Death, $3.5 Million Settlement

SACRAMENTO, CA – After a homeless man died of a drug overdose in Sacramento County Jail because of alleged medical neglect, the family agreed to a $3.5 million settlement, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times reported law enforcement officers dragged David Kent Barefield Sr., 55, through a garage and into the jail. Despite appearing visibly ill, handcuffed and unable to support himself, nurses rushed through his medical examination and only offered continued aid as he was dying.

Arrested for theft and trespassing in early May of 2024, Barefield died only three hours after his arrest, said the Times. Homeless, Barefield was brought into custody visibly distressed, but was never taken into any medical care facility, according to the New York Times.

Sacramento County requires any detainees be medically admitted if in medical distress, according to policy noted by the Times.

Jail surveillance and body camera footage obtained by the New York Times and the Desert Sun showed police officers tugging an incapacitated Barefield 100 feet across the concrete garage floor. Once positioned on a bench, Barefield fought to stay sitting upright.

After the arresting officer gave him some water, the arresting officer worked on a nearby computer for half an hour, reported the New York Times, noting the arresting officer subsequently left Barefield handcuffed in a restraint cart before leaving the jail for half an hour.

For more than an hour, the Times writes, Barefield remained with his hands bound behind his back, moving irregularly as jail staff sat on desks 30 feet from him and checked on other arrestees.

The New York Times-obtained surveillance saw a registered nurse approach Barefield, leaning in to speak to him without touching or examining him before walking away. Based on Court-appointed medical experts under a report, the nurse falsified documentation clearing Barefield for booking and claimed he had completed the required medical examination, said the Times.

The New York Times reported that while the nurse later resigned, the country health department declined to state the reason.

The New York Times obtained footage showing a half an hour later officers contemplating how to continue with the booking, while one of the officers accused Barefield of “playing games.”

With music blasting in the background, two officers dragged a half-nude Barefield against a wall, propping him on his pantless knees and holding his head up with gloved hands for his booking photo, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times reported that when asked about the medical exam, the previous nurse dismissed his medical distress, stating that his vitals were normal and blaming his ill appearance on his age and homelessness.

While trying to take his fingerprint, officers yanked his hand to the machine, having to repeat the process multiple times, added the Times. Another officer holding Barefield’s hair asked if he was still breathing while another shined a light in his eyes.

The NY Times reported deputies dragged Barefield to another area, and felt for his pulse, according to surveillance footage. The pulse was faint. After nearly two and a half hours after Barefield’s arrest, the officers questioned his ability to live.

Nurses and firefighters aided as Barefield’s vitals dropped, according to the New York Times, adding Barefield died only half an hour later.

Mark Merin, Barefield’s family lawyer, emphasized how the surveillance footage revealed a culture of neglect in the County Jail, reported the New York Times.

The Times said the Sheriff’s Office reported Barefield’s death as a result of natural causes to the California Department of Justice. However, a county coroner ruled the cause of death as fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

County health department spokesperson noted footage revealed errors in the booking process, according to the New York Times.

Categories:

Tags: