Sacramento Reaches $350K Settlement in Police Brutality Lawsuit; Trial on Policy Changes Set to Begin

Sacramento, CA — The City of Sacramento has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging police violence during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and subsequent “Stop the Steal” rallies, according to attorneys representing the plaintiffs. While the monetary claims are resolved, a bench trial focused on changing Sacramento Police Department (SPD) policies is scheduled to begin March 24.

The lawsuit, White et al. v. City of Sacramento, accused SPD of using excessive force to suppress peaceful racial justice protests in 2020, while allowing far-right “Stop the Steal” rallies to proceed without interference—even when those demonstrators engaged in violence. The plaintiffs claim this unequal treatment violated their constitutional rights.

A federal judge previously rejected the City’s attempt to dismiss the case, allowing it to proceed to trial.

The upcoming trial will focus on the plaintiffs’ demands for injunctive relief, seeking a court order that would require changes to SPD policies. Specifically, the plaintiffs aim to restrict the department’s use of so-called “less-lethal” weapons and chemical agents against people engaged in lawful protest. They are also seeking clear limits on SPD’s ability to issue dispersal orders and enforce restrictions on demonstrations based on the views expressed.

“This case is about more than just compensation—it’s about advocating for lasting systemic change,” said Marissa Hatton, Senior Staff Attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area. “We are committed to achieving enforceable changes to SPD’s practices to protect people’s right to protest in the state capital, especially under the Trump administration.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, Disability Law United, and Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta.

The bench trial on the policy changes begins March 24 in federal court.

