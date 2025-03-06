San Joaquin County Settles Deputy Misconduct Cases for $3.3 Million

STOCKTON, CA- San Joaquin County’s Board of Supervisors this week said it has given $3.3 million in three settlements to plaintiffs, who claimed they were victims of misconduct by county sheriff deputies.

Recordnet (the website for Stockton’s The Record) reported the separate lawsuits were filed by three different plaintiffs, who accused sheriff’s deputies of various charges, including misconduct, discrimination and sexual harassment.

Although these claims have been disputed by the county, Chief Deputy County Counsel Jonathan King said “it has been determined that timely economic resolution, in conjunction with a release of any and all potential claims, is in the county’s best interest,” according to Recordnet.

In the settlement, Jacob Servin was awarded $1.5 million after he was allegedly brutally beaten “in a racist attack by correctional officers while in custody,” Recordnet reported.

“He was led to a temporary holding cell, where Servin said he was held down and beaten by three correctional officers,” added Recordnet.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow said once Servin’s handcuffs were removed, he started to fight them. However, the District Attorney of San Joaquin County did not file charges against Servin.

Recordnet wrote Kelly Gilbert was given a $950,000 settlement—she was hired as an investigator by the public defender’s office in 2017, but complained she was sexually harassed and discriminated against by a supervisor, Chief Investigator Gordon Odgen.

“Gilbert reported Ogden’s inappropriate remarks to her superiors and her allegations of sexual harassment were sustained. Ogden was removed from his position after it was discovered that he had intimidated witnesses in the sexual harassment investigation, according to the complaint,” said Recordnet.

The complaint stated, noted Recordnet, “Ogden may have been fired, but he left behind many friends whom he had fostered relationships with over the years and they continued to harass plaintiff.”

Danny Sigman, a 65-year-old man arrested by sheriff’s deputies in June 2023, received a $850,000 county settlement, according to Recordnet.

Deputies responded to his Stockton home following a 911 call pertaining to an alleged domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, reported Recordnet.

Sigman filed a complaint, claiming his civil rights were violated, and he was the victim of assault, battery, trespass, false imprisonment, elder abuse, violation of the Fourth Amendment, and 1983 Civil Rights Act, as well as excessive use of force, Recordnet said.

Deputies Tawn Hoskins and Joshua Kelley, according to the complaint, arrived at Sigman’s residence to perform a wellness check after a disturbance call, and when he went to get his daughter, Deputy Kelley “entered (Sigman’s) home without a warrant.

“The deputies did not have a warrant to enter Sigman’s home and he did not give the deputies permission to enter his home, the complaint stated,” according to Recordnet.

Sigman was forced to the ground and later arrested, the complaint alleged, said Recordnet, noting the deputies are still employed by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Author Maithili Kaushal Hello! My name is Maithili Kaushal and I am currently completing my last year at UCLA, majoring in Political Science and a minor in Public Affairs. I am originally from NorCal near Sacramento, and I am really interested in learning about the injustices in our legal system, and exposing these injustices for the betterment of our communities. I also enjoy reading, spending time with family, and traveling in my free time.

Categories:

Tags: