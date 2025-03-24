SCOTUS Split on Religious Rights after Allowing Louisiana Nitrogen Gas Execution  

WASHINGTON, DC – Jessie Hoffman, a death row inmate who was executed last week in Louisiana, claimed the state’s execution procedure went against his Buddhist beliefs, but the U.S. Supreme Court refused to stop the execution, reports CNN.

According to Hoffman, the usage of nitrogen gas would disrupt his spiritual practice of contemplative breathing, which was very important to him in his beliefs, explained CNN, noting the case raises important questions about religious freedom and how the American criminal justice system handles death row inmates.

Louisiana used nitrogen gas, marking the first time the state has used the method as it resumed executions after a 15-year hiatus, reported the Associated Press.

CNN details how, in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court declined to step in and instead allowed the execution to continue, noting not only did the court’s three liberal justices dissent, but were joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who is frequently linked to conservative viewpoints.

Gorsuch stated, reports CNN, that the issue needed more thought and voiced concern over the Fifth Circuit Court’s inadequate handling of Hoffman’s religious concerns, opining the lower court’s omission “leaves this court poorly positioned to assess it” and recommended that the matter be sent back for further examination.

The case calls into doubt the death penalty’s ability to accommodate religious beliefs, reported CNN, adding SCOTUS has already made similar adjustments, such as allowing a Texas prisoner to have his spiritual counselor touch him and pray aloud to him during his execution in 2022.

According to CNN Politics, Hoffman’s request for comparable religious considerations was denied, highlighting the court’s sharp disagreement over religious freedom in relation to the death penalty.

CNN explains many death row inmates are subjected to procedures incompatible with their religious beliefs, according to critics who claim Louisiana’s execution techniques continue to disregard the inmates’ constitutional rights to religious freedom.

According to CNN Politics, Hoffman’s lawyer, Cecelia Kappel, denounced the execution, saying, “He was a father, a husband, and a man who showed extraordinary capacity for redemption,” raising concerns about whether such severe forms of punishment have any moral or rehabilitative value.

This ruling, CNN reports, highlights the continuous discussion about the death penalty in the U.S., and how it relates to religious freedom, adding Hoffman’s case continues to be a powerful illustration of the conflict between legal processes and constitutional liberties, since religious accommodations in executions remain a controversial topic.

