Sunday Commentary: From Book Burnings to Budget Cuts – The War on Knowledge Then and Now

On May 10, 1933, Nazi students in Germany staged massive bonfires to incinerate the works of writers they deemed “un-German.” From Freud to Einstein, Helen Keller to Thomas Mann, books were cast into the flames as Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, ranted that the “age of arrogant Jewish intellectualism is now at an end.” His words were theatrical and terrifying: “Out of these ashes the phoenix of a new age will arise.”

But it was not just books that were targeted. It was knowledge. It was inquiry. It was truth.

And we would do well to recognize the echoes today.

There are no bonfires in our public squares—yet. But the attack on science, reason, and critical thought is well underway. The Trump movement has made hostility to experts, universities, and scientific institutions a pillar of its political strategy. NIH and NSF budgets are under siege. Climate science has been silenced or sidelined. Researchers have been harassed, educators vilified, books banned, and history rewritten.

This isn’t just about money. It’s about memory. About method. About the very foundation of how we understand our world.

The German-Jewish poet Heinrich Heine, whose works were among the first to be burned in 1933, warned over a century earlier: “Where they burn books, they will, in the end, burn people too.”

Heine’s prophecy proved devastatingly accurate. The burning of ideas preceded the burning of bodies. What began with attacks on liberal and Jewish intellectualism ended with death camps and genocide.

Of course, the United States in 2025 is not Weimar Germany in 1933. But the mechanism—the cultural and political logic—is alarmingly similar. Discrediting experts. Mocking facts. Portraying education as elitist and science as partisan. These are not just rhetorical devices; they are weapons in a war against reality.

Consider what we’re witnessing:

Funding for biomedical research and climate science proposed for deep cuts, even as pandemics and environmental disasters loom.

“Anti-woke” crusades banning books that discuss slavery, civil rights, or LGBTQ identity.

Politicians openly threatening universities and public schools that teach “divisive concepts.”

Journalists and scientists labeled as “enemies of the people.”

Deportation of legal student protestors

Executive order accusing the Smithsonian Institution of spreading “anti-American ideology.”

When Goebbels called on the crowd to “consign to the flames the unclean spirit of the past,” he was not just condemning Jewish writers—he was condemning the Enlightenment tradition itself: the belief that truth is knowable, reason is valuable, and dissent is necessary.

That same spirit of vilification has returned, updated for the age of social media and partisan news. But the target is familiar: anyone who stands in the way of myth, grievance, or authoritarian control.

Slashing science budgets is not just a fiscal decision. It is a moral and ideological one. It signals that facts no longer matter—only loyalty does. Banning books is not just about shielding children—it’s about shaping memory. About rewriting the past to control the future.

The late Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, reflecting on the deportations of Hungarian Jews in 1944, wrote with disbelief: “It was inconceivable. In the middle of the twentieth century! In the heart of Europe!”

He, like many others, could not comprehend how quickly civilization could collapse into barbarity. But collapse it did—not all at once, but step by step: first by mocking knowledge, then suppressing it, then punishing those who defended it.

We must not be naïve. A society that burns books does not stop with books. A government that silences scientists will soon silence citizens. A movement that attacks educators will not long tolerate free thought.

The flames of 1933 began with literature. But their embers smolder still.

The question before us is not just political. It is civilizational. Will we invest in truth—or incinerate it?

Will we remember what history has already taught us—while we still can?

