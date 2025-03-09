Sunday Commentary: SF DA Brooke Jenkins’ Approach to Drug Policy – A Return to Failed Strategies

Brooke Jenkins at a forum in 2023 – photo by David Greenwald

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has made it clear that her approach to the city’s drug crisis is rooted in aggressive policing and punitive enforcement, rather than harm reduction and meaningful solutions.

In her recent social media regarding a mass drug raid in San Francisco parks, Jenkins claimed, “Our job is not only to enforce the law — it’s to disrupt the behavior.” But what does “disrupting behavior” really mean? And, more importantly, is this strategy actually helping the city or simply perpetuating a cycle of arrests, displacement, and criminalization of poverty and addiction?

The Return of “Tough-on-Crime” Tactics

Jenkins’ rhetoric and actions signal a return to the failed War on Drugs policies of the past. Instead of addressing the root causes of drug use and trafficking—homelessness, lack of mental health resources, and economic instability—her office appears to be prioritizing high-profile arrests to create the illusion of action.

Mass arrests may look good in press releases, but they do little to solve the public health crisis of addiction. In fact, decades of research show that punitive drug crackdowns don’t work. They don’t stop the flow of drugs, they don’t deter drug use, and they don’t make communities safer. Instead, these sweeps:

Temporarily displace people without addressing the underlying issues, meaning they will simply return or relocate elsewhere.

Target marginalized communities, particularly unhoused individuals and people of color, leading to disproportionate incarceration.

Overwhelm the criminal justice system with low-level drug cases instead of prioritizing serious violent crimes.

Jenkins seems determined to repeat these mistakes rather than engage with evidence-based approaches.

Jenkins’ latest crackdown does not differentiate between drug users and dealers, despite her claim that her office is focused on traffickers rather than people struggling with addiction. In reality, these mass arrests often sweep up unhoused individuals, low-income residents, and those with untreated substance use disorders—people who need treatment, not jail cells.

By criminalizing drug users without providing viable alternatives, Jenkins is effectively setting people up for failure. Many of those arrested in these raids will be released within days, but with criminal records that make it even harder to access jobs, housing, and healthcare—all factors that increase the likelihood of continued drug use.

If Jenkins truly wanted to disrupt behavior, she would invest in proven harm reduction strategies such as:

• Expanding access to medically assisted treatment (MAT), including methadone and buprenorphine.

• Supporting overdose prevention sites, which have been shown to reduce deaths and connect people to services.

• Funding non-police crisis intervention teams to respond to drug-related incidents with medical professionals instead of armed officers.

Instead, Jenkins is doubling down on a carceral approach that criminalizes addiction rather than treating it as the public health issue that it is.

Jenkins’ strategy is as much about political optics as it is about policy. Since taking office, she has positioned herself as a tough-on-crime DA in contrast to her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, whose reform-minded policies she has worked to dismantle.

By leaning into fear-based rhetoric about drugs and crime, Jenkins is playing to conservative and moderate voters who favor a punitive approach, despite overwhelming evidence that arresting our way out of the drug crisis doesn’t work.

Meanwhile, San Francisco continues to struggle with record overdose deaths, deepening poverty, and rising rents that push more people onto the streets—problems that won’t be solved by putting more people in handcuffs.

A Smarter Path Forward

If Jenkins were serious about public safety and tackling the drug crisis, she would listen to harm reduction experts, healthcare professionals, and community advocates who have long called for policies that address both supply and demand in a way that prioritizes treatment over incarceration.

Rather than investing in high-profile arrests, San Francisco should:

Expand access to safe consumption sites that provide overdose prevention services.

Fund non-carceral approaches, such as mobile health units and mental health crisis teams.

Work to decriminalize addiction and invest in long-term solutions, including affordable housing and job training programs.

Jenkins’ raid-first, ask-questions-later approach is politically convenient but deeply ineffective. If she truly wanted to disrupt behavior, she’d stop criminalizing poverty, addiction, and homelessness—and start working toward real, lasting solutions.

San Francisco deserves better than soundbites and fear-based policies. It deserves leadership grounded in evidence, compassion, and a commitment to public health—not just more headlines about arrests.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

