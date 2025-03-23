Sunday Commentary: The Crime Wave Is a Myth — But the Narrative Is Powerful

Vanguard Generated Image

Every election cycle, Americans are inundated with warnings about surging crime rates, lawless cities, and threats to public safety. Sensational news reports highlight violent incidents, social media amplifies these stories, and politicians promise stringent measures to combat the perceived crisis. This relentless narrative fosters a pervasive belief that crime is spiraling out of control.

However, the data tells a different story.

Preliminary reports indicate that 2024 witnessed the lowest crime rate in the United States since 1961. Violent crimes decreased by 10%, and property crimes fell by 13%. Despite these encouraging statistics, public fear of crime remains disproportionately high.

This disparity between perception and reality is not coincidental; it results from deliberate narratives propagated by certain public figures and media outlets.

In California, officials like Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins have effectively harnessed crime narratives to influence public opinion and policy.

Jeff Reisig has been a vocal critic of reforms such as zero-bail policies. Citing a study from his office, he claimed that individuals released on zero bail were rearrested for violent offenses 200% more often than those who posted bail.

Reisig stated, “The results of this recent study on the actual impacts of zero bail policies clearly demonstrate that victimization dramatically increases, and public safety is significantly compromised, when bail is eliminated as a tool for use by the courts.”

Brooke Jenkins ascended to her position by advocating for a tougher stance on crime, contrasting her approach with that of her predecessor, Chesa Boudin.

Under Jenkins, San Francisco has seen a notable increase in prosecutions for misdemeanors, such as petty theft and drug possession, with arrest rates also rising.

Jenkins emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “Charging crime is not enough. We actually have to have a consequence at the end of the day for people who conduct themselves illegally in this city.”

While these positions resonate with public concerns, they often overshadow broader data trends indicating a decline in crime. The focus on punitive measures can divert attention from addressing systemic issues contributing to criminal behavior, such as poverty, addiction, and mental health challenges.

The media plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception. Local news outlets disproportionately cover violent crimes, creating a steady stream of fear-inducing content. National media often spotlight cities like San Francisco, portraying them as epicenters of urban decay without delving into the complex socio-economic factors at play.

Social media platforms further exacerbate this issue. Algorithms prioritize sensational content, ensuring that violent incidents gain rapid and widespread attention. This constant exposure skews public perception, leading many to believe that violent crime is more prevalent than statistics indicate.

The consequences of this distorted narrative are profound. Inflated public fear can derail criminal justice reform efforts and redirect resources away from addressing root causes of crime—such as housing instability, lack of healthcare, and systemic poverty—toward expanding police budgets and incarceration facilities.

Communities most affected by both crime and aggressive policing often find themselves trapped in a cycle: under-resourced, over-policed, and stigmatized in political discourse.

Meanwhile, leaders like Reisig and Jenkins position themselves as defenders of public safety, even when broader data contradicts the heightened sense of danger they convey.

To genuinely enhance public safety, it’s imperative to distinguish between narrative-driven perceptions and statistical realities. Acknowledging that crime rates have declined is a crucial step toward informed policy-making.

This requires holding public officials accountable when they exploit isolated incidents to advance punitive agendas. It also necessitates demanding media coverage that provides context rather than sensationalism. Recognizing that tough-on-crime rhetoric often serves political interests more than public safety is essential.

The facts are clear: America is safer now than it has been in decades. The challenge lies in confronting and correcting the narratives that perpetuate fear, division, and misinformation.

By aligning our perceptions with reality, we can focus on effective solutions that address the underlying causes of crime, leading to a more just and secure society for all.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

