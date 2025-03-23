Sunday Commentary: The Crime Wave Is a Myth — But the Narrative Is Powerful

Every election cycle, Americans are inundated with warnings about surging crime rates, lawless cities, and threats to public safety. Sensational news reports highlight violent incidents, social media amplifies these stories, and politicians promise stringent measures to combat the perceived crisis. This relentless narrative fosters a pervasive belief that crime is spiraling out of control.
However, the data tells a different story.
Preliminary reports indicate that 2024 witnessed the lowest crime rate in the United States since 1961. Violent crimes decreased by 10%, and property crimes fell by 13%. Despite these encouraging statistics, public fear of crime remains disproportionately high.
This disparity between perception and reality is not coincidental; it results from deliberate narratives propagated by certain public figures and media outlets.
In California, officials like Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins have effectively harnessed crime narratives to influence public opinion and policy.
Jeff Reisig has been a vocal critic of reforms such as zero-bail policies. Citing a study from his office, he claimed that individuals released on zero bail were rearrested for violent offenses 200% more often than those who posted bail.
Reisig stated, “The results of this recent study on the actual impacts of zero bail policies clearly demonstrate that victimization dramatically increases, and public safety is significantly compromised, when bail is eliminated as a tool for use by the courts.”
Brooke Jenkins ascended to her position by advocating for a tougher stance on crime, contrasting her approach with that of her predecessor, Chesa Boudin.
Under Jenkins, San Francisco has seen a notable increase in prosecutions for misdemeanors, such as petty theft and drug possession, with arrest rates also rising.
Jenkins emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “Charging crime is not enough. We actually have to have a consequence at the end of the day for people who conduct themselves illegally in this city.”
While these positions resonate with public concerns, they often overshadow broader data trends indicating a decline in crime. The focus on punitive measures can divert attention from addressing systemic issues contributing to criminal behavior, such as poverty, addiction, and mental health challenges.
The media plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception. Local news outlets disproportionately cover violent crimes, creating a steady stream of fear-inducing content. National media often spotlight cities like San Francisco, portraying them as epicenters of urban decay without delving into the complex socio-economic factors at play.
Social media platforms further exacerbate this issue. Algorithms prioritize sensational content, ensuring that violent incidents gain rapid and widespread attention. This constant exposure skews public perception, leading many to believe that violent crime is more prevalent than statistics indicate.
The consequences of this distorted narrative are profound. Inflated public fear can derail criminal justice reform efforts and redirect resources away from addressing root causes of crime—such as housing instability, lack of healthcare, and systemic poverty—toward expanding police budgets and incarceration facilities.
Communities most affected by both crime and aggressive policing often find themselves trapped in a cycle: under-resourced, over-policed, and stigmatized in political discourse.
Meanwhile, leaders like Reisig and Jenkins position themselves as defenders of public safety, even when broader data contradicts the heightened sense of danger they convey.
To genuinely enhance public safety, it’s imperative to distinguish between narrative-driven perceptions and statistical realities. Acknowledging that crime rates have declined is a crucial step toward informed policy-making.
This requires holding public officials accountable when they exploit isolated incidents to advance punitive agendas. It also necessitates demanding media coverage that provides context rather than sensationalism. Recognizing that tough-on-crime rhetoric often serves political interests more than public safety is essential.
The facts are clear: America is safer now than it has been in decades. The challenge lies in confronting and correcting the narratives that perpetuate fear, division, and misinformation.
By aligning our perceptions with reality, we can focus on effective solutions that address the underlying causes of crime, leading to a more just and secure society for all.
7 comments
You can’t always believe the data as was proven by the pushback against the FBI’s numbers:
“Kennedy said that, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 George Floyd riots, several police departments redefined the classifications for certain violent crimes and transitioned away from a decades-old recording system.”
“However, the police are not the only ones appearing to under-report. Businesses and individuals who are victims of violent crimes have also shown a pattern of reluctance when it comes to calling the police. The Loss Prevention Research Council’s survey of retailers sheds light on the reasons behind the lack of reporting. The study shows that typically, business owners tend to harbor the belief that police will not respond promptly or investigate crimes, and prosecutors will not pursue charges against the perpetrators.
“It is difficult to measure how much crime is underreported, often ‘downcharged,’ by law enforcement since the number of reported crimes reflects the categorizations of police agencies themselves,” the researchers wrote. ”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbis-data-is-faulty-as-crime-proliferates-in-big-cities-report
But if I have to choose between the FBI and Fox News and the Loss Prevention Research Council… At least the FBI has been doing this for years and is ostensibly impartial to the output of the data, the same can’t be said for your counter-source.
That said, as I have said before, if you want to understand crime data, the two best and most accurate are the murder rate and vehicle thefts.
“But if I have to choose between the FBI and Fox News and the Loss Prevention Research Council… At least the FBI has been doing this for years and is ostensibly impartial to the output of the data, the same can’t be said for your counter-source.”
LOL, like many of your left leaning biased organization’s stats are to be believed? I can provide many links to the misleading FBI stats besides Fox.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/fairness-justice/2953562/bad-data-from-the-fbi-mislead-about-crime/
“Violent crime went up, not down under Biden, revised FBI numbers show”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/violent-crime-went-not-down-181230239.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
So now the FBI is left based? Washington Examiner is a right wing publication. So is the Telegraph.
(Edited) I’ve outlined in great detail the crimes I’ve dealt with and tried to report, I’m not writing them all out again, but for instance when it took me traveling back to Oakland three times to report a felony against me and spending four whole days down there total to report — because the Oakland police were too busy with shootings to have an officer to send, and wouldn’t take reports over the phone, the internet, or even at a police station. I had to report the crime by waiting at home, or in my case, at a Starbucks, waiting. I refused to let them not take my report, because of all the people I’ve talked to in the last several years who have told me they don’t even bother to report crime anymore because it’s so hard to report, and when they do the cops do nothing about it. So what do you think that does to crime statistics? Not asking you, DG, I know what you’ll say to further your decarceration narrative — rather the audience of the sane reading this.
I will say Davis is “better”, but things have changed in other ways. Like I remember in the 1990’s working with the Davis Police to convict a bicycle theft ring from West Sac that I caught (they were convicted). Now, bicycle theft is about as important as lunch box theft.
I hate the Donald Trump is our President, but more and more I thank the Lord every day that Harris is not our President. The gaslighting on crime from the Democratic Party was sinful, and enabling of decarceration fools and gaslighting of crime statistic BS narratives that I don’t have to hear anymore except in our radical far-left let-the-criminals-free-they-are-only-victims blog. Why don’t you give up? No one believes you anymore (edited)
Alan – the problem is that you are attempting to use anecdotal evidence to confront systemic data. I think that’s problematic. I try to use best available data to back my points. There is certainly room for debate by reasonable people.
Turns out that cell phone and security videos work “both ways”. That is, it shows police videos (that some incessantly scrutinize), while also showing horrendous crimes committed by citizens against other citizens.
Both of which influence public opinion.
But yeah, I also don’t automatically accept statistics put out by those who have already demonstrated bias regarding the issue they’re trying to prove. This would be akin to asking a school district if they’d save money by right-sizing their system.