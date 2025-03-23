Sunday Commentary: Why is the Council Prioritizing a Beat Cop Downtown Over Homeless Service Coordinators?

This week, the Davis City Council made homelessness a top priority—at least in rhetoric. But when it came to action, the decision that drew the most immediate support was not expanding outreach or services. Instead, the council chose to move forward with hiring a dedicated downtown police officer—a beat cop tasked with addressing homelessness-related concerns in the city’s core.

It’s a decision that feels out of step with both the nature of the problem and the solutions that experts, advocates, and even some councilmembers acknowledge are more effective.

It also represents a remarkable shift in policy over a few years ago when the council explicitly attempted to move away from law enforcement as first line responders to homelessness.

Let me be clear: I understand the political pressures here.

Downtown business owners have been vocal, some residents feel uncomfortable, and in this climate, it’s hard for a councilmember to stand up and vote “no” on adding police presence downtown.

Picking battles is necessary in politics. But this one seems to me one that needs to be picked, because it speaks to the fundamental question: Do we treat homelessness as a criminal issue or a public health crisis?

It’s not that police have no role. There are times when their presence is necessary to de-escalate situations or protect safety. But what police cannot do is solve homelessness.

And by inserting law enforcement as the face of the city’s response to visible poverty, we risk making things worse—alienating the very people we need to build trust with and pushing those experiencing homelessness further into the shadows.

Contrast that decision with the far more thoughtful—but still uncertain—proposal for a Community Navigator Program. Mayor Vaitla made a passionate case: “There’s no policy or budget allocation I believe in more… Navigators change lives, communities, and cities.”

And he’s right. If Davis wants to shift the paradigm—to stop cycling people through our streets, jails, hospitals, and shelters—we need trained people on the ground whose job is to build relationships, connect people to services, and navigate the complex web of housing, healthcare, and mental health systems.

We’ve had that before. Ryan Collins served as the city’s homeless outreach coordinator until his position was cut.

If you talk with anyone who worked with him—he knew the people on the street, understood their stories, and had the credibility to actually help. Rebuilding that capacity makes far more sense than adding another uniform to walk a downtown beat.

There’s also a hard truth here that’s getting lost in the council’s discussion: the biggest advocates for hiring this officer aren’t people who understand homelessness as a public health crisis—they’re the same voices who have long sought to criminalize homelessness downtown.

For over a decade, local figures have pushed narratives designed to cast unhoused people as dangerous, aggressive, and criminal. Their goal has always been to drive these people out of the public eye—not to solve the underlying problems of untreated mental illness, addiction, or economic displacement.

This new beat cop is the latest victory in that campaign.

And while some councilmembers may see this as a battle not worth fighting, it’s worth asking—what happens when this pattern repeats itself? What message does it send when the most privileged voices in our community continue to dictate policy, while real solutions get delayed or watered down?

I walk downtown often, including in the predawn hours. I hear the stories from people who feel unsafe or who’ve had uncomfortable encounters. But my lived experience is different: most of the unhoused folks downtown are polite. They respond to kindness and basic human respect. Yes, there are some who struggle—who yell or act out—but that’s often untreated mental illness, not criminal behavior.

And yet, what we’re seeing is a city ready to invest in law enforcement rather than trained outreach workers. That’s not just a missed opportunity—it’s an abdication of responsibility.

Even the council discussion hinted at the contradictions.

Councilmember Gloria Partida argued for the downtown officer as a “broader community” need but also admitted the city’s own programs are fragmented and poorly coordinated.

Councilmember Josh Chapman stressed the toll on staff dealing with encampments but didn’t connect that to the lack of real outreach infrastructure. Everyone agrees the problem is growing. Few seem ready to fund the solutions that actually work.

Here’s the reality: Homelessness is not a law enforcement issue. It is a public health crisis, a mental health crisis, and a housing affordability crisis. But the easiest thing for a city to do—especially under pressure from business groups—is to hire a cop. It’s visible. It feels responsive. But it does nothing to solve the problem.

We should be hiring someone like Ryan Collins. Someone trained in trauma-informed care, who knows how to build relationships with people who have every reason to distrust systems that have failed them over and over again. That’s how you create safety—not by putting another badge on the street, but by meeting people where they are and helping them move forward.

Instead, we’re falling back into old patterns. We’ll hear from people who argue that it’s the only way to “clean up” downtown. We’ll see data manipulated to suggest that visible homelessness equals crime. And we’ll watch as the city spends more on police while services and outreach remain underfunded.

Meanwhile, the folks pushing hardest for this cop—the ones loudly banging the drum about safety—are the same ones who have opposed every serious effort to address homelessness as anything other than a nuisance.

What’s missing from this conversation is accountability. Where is the demand for a comprehensive mental health strategy? Where is the push to expand services at Paul’s Place beyond shelter beds? Why aren’t we talking about upstream solutions—about building more affordable housing, funding treatment programs, or creating pathways off the streets?

The answers are political. It’s easier to fund cops than services. It’s easier to appease wealthy donors and downtown business interests than to stand up and say: This is wrong. This won’t work. We need better.

I don’t blame the council for picking their battles. But this is one they needed to fight.

Hiring a beat cop downtown is not a solution. It is a signal—a signal that the city is more interested in appearances than in change. It tells our unhoused neighbors that their existence is the problem. It tells the community that safety means policing, not connection.

We can do better. We must do better.

Davis has the chance to lead—to show what it looks like when a community responds to homelessness with compassion, resources, and a commitment to solving root causes. That starts by investing in people like Ryan Collins—not in more police.

The Community Navigator Program could be that investment. But it needs more than words. It needs funding. It needs councilmembers willing to say: This is where we put our money. This is who we choose to be.

Anything less is just another missed opportunity—and another step down a path that leads nowhere.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

