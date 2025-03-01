Teacher Concern over District’s Handling of Racism Complaints 

SACRAMENTO, CA – Luther Burbank High School teacher Erinn Leone shared her story of being verbally attacked by a fellow teacher in a “racial slur-filled rant,” after Leone spoke out recently about a biology test with racist questions, according to the Sacramento Bee story.

Leone and several colleagues—calling themselves the “Alliance of Ant-Racist Educators at Sacramento City Unified School District”—joined in an effort to support the installation of a new policy to address racism among educators in the district.

Their draft suggestion, modeled after the principles of restorative justice, has not been publicly discussed by the board, wrote the Sacramento Bee, but they have established a new advisory committee that will “develop policy recommendations in different areas for the board to implement.”

Newly-elected board president Jasjit Singh appointed a civil rights attorney to be the committee liaison, and has said “every board member has been tasked with finding a community member form their district to join the committee alongside labor representative from SEIU [Service Employees International Union] and the teachers association plus student representatives,” reported the Sacramento Bee.

Leone has expressed skepticism about this committee and its goals and effectiveness, stating, “The fear is that this is just a performative committee that is going to continue to endlessly report to the board about things that are happening instead of focusing on creating an accountability framework.”

She fears that the creation of such an advisory committee could add “unnecessary bureaucracy” to, as the Sacramento Bee wrote, the process of establishing policy to address racism within the district.

Leone said after she was addressed using racial slurs by a fellow teacher, the teacher was back teaching following a short paid leave; meanwhile, Leone was assigned a presentation on why the word used was offensive, wrote the Sacramento Bee.

The accused biology teacher, Alex Nguyen, was covered by the Sacramento Bee following the instance of racially bigoted questioning on a biology exam, and Leone states that such coverage “shook the community,” but charged Luther Burbank administrators still did not appropriately address complaints of racism.

Leone called this event “a missed opportunity for learning and healing,” and noted that having a restorative justice policy in place at the time of the incident would have enabled the school district to more appropriately and effectively remove Nguyen from the classroom.

Leone’s proposed policy “recommends creating a panel composed of representatives from the teachers union, the district, administrators, and community members to determine the appropriate response if a staff member is found to be at fault for professional misconduct.”

Following this, the staff member would be required to complete sensitivity training, according to Leone’s plan, as well as consistent check-ins with the committee to ensure the teacher is willing to grow, accept, and fix the wrongs they have committed, the Sacramento Bee noted.

Leone’s concerns for the committee established by the board are shared by other members of the community, including those involved in the Community Advisory Committee for special education and the Black/African American Advisory Board, added the Sacramento Bee.

Worries that the committee lacks clear goals were addressed by Singh as she recognized that “communication between the board and district committees has not always been effective in the past.”

Singh said he wants committees to create detailed recommendations of which the board can act on, but also noted that committees are in charge of establishing the goals themselves, wrote the Sacramento Bee.

Singh regarded the Alliance’s proposal as a “helpful document” but noted his hopes that the committee be able to establish a “more encompassing and farther reaching” policy proposal.

He did however acknowledge the importance of Leone and the Alliance’s work on the issue of racism within the district, noting “if they hadn’t come forth with their idea then we wouldn’t be putting this idea forward as a board.”

Leone remains unsatisfied with the board’s actions, expressing specific concern with the “absent” nature, as she describes it, of committee liaison attorney Mark Harris.

Harris has allegedly been unresponsive when questioned by Leone, but Singh has been adamant that there will be no delay in the committee’s proceedings as the board searches for committee members in the coming weeks, instead noting that educational agencies are being slowed by new federal mandates, reported the Sacramento Bee.

