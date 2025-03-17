Trump is Seizing Control of the White House Press Pool

LOS ANGELES—In an unprecedented move on February 26, the Trump administration announced it would assume control over the press pool covering the president’s activities, sparking concerns about the future of independent journalism and press freedom. This decision marks a dramatic departure from decades of precedent, signaling the potential for a critical showdown between the administration and the press corps. It comes at a time when the White House is increasingly limiting access to major news organizations, a trend that could fundamentally change how the public receives information about the president’s actions and policies.

The White House press pool was established during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s tenure to address the logistical challenge of accommodating the overwhelming number of journalists who wished to cover the president’s activities in small spaces like the Oval Office or aboard Air Force One. The solution was to create a small, rotating group of reporters—selected by the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), a private, non-partisan group—representing the broader press corps. This system allowed for the presence of journalists from various outlets while preventing any single organization from monopolizing access. For close to a century, this press “pool” has followed the president every day and reported his movements, words, and actions to the broader press corps through dispatches known as pool reports. This rotating group of journalists often has the chance to ask the president questions directly. The pool reporters would document the president’s remarks, actions, and travel, ensuring that every outlet had equal access to information.

Under the previous system, the WHCA was responsible for determining the pool’s composition, which included representatives from wire services, print outlets, radio, television, and even photographers. This arrangement maintained a balance, ensuring that no outlet could unduly influence the narrative or monopolize coverage. The White House would work with the WHCA to arrange access and logistics for journalists selected to join the pool. The primary function of pool reporters is to document the president’s activities for the rest of the press corps, ensuring that the public has access to timely information about the president’s movements and decisions.

However, under the Trump administration’s new policy, the White House has asserted its right to determine who can participate in the press pool. In a bold move, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that the White House, rather than the WHCA, would have the final say on which journalists could cover the president in close quarters. This shift allows the administration to select journalists and news outlets that align with its agenda, potentially excluding organizations known for their critical reporting.

Leavitt explained that the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) would no longer have a “monopoly” over the pool. “Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team. Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join; fear not, but we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility,” she said. She emphasized that “By deciding which outlets make up the limited press pool on a day-to-day basis, the White House will be restoring power back to the American people who President Trump was elected to serve.”

Leavitt’s announcement came after the White House blocked an Associated Press (AP) reporter from an event in the Oval Office. For nearly two weeks, the Trump administration had kept AP reporters from covering major events due to the news service’s refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” as demanded in an executive order issued on Trump’s first day in office. Julie Pace, AP’s senior vice president and executive editor, called the move unacceptable.“It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism,” Pace said in a statement. “Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s coverage not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, but it also plainly violates the First Amendment.”

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States,” Eugene Daniels, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, responded. “It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.” For generations, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has worked to ensure that the press pool reflects a diverse range of outlets, including emerging voices in the media landscape. Since its establishment in 1914, the WHCA has consistently expanded its membership and pool rotations to provide fair access to the president’s activities. The goal has always been to uphold professional standards while ensuring that all readers, viewers, and listeners receive accurate and timely information about the president’s actions.

The White House’s recent decision to take control of the press pool without consulting the WHCA board marks a direct challenge to this long-standing system. By choosing which outlets are allowed to participate, the administration is undermining the principle of journalistic independence that has been central to White House coverage for decades. The White House’s assertion of control over the press pool signals a shift from an impartial system—one that has balanced various media voices—to one where the administration’s political interests could dictate access to the president. This change threatens the diversity of voices the press pool has long supported and risks limiting the scope of coverage to those who align with the administration’s narrative.

