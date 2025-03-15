Two GOP Elected Senior Judges Speak Out against Active Threats of Violence and Impeachment by Musk

Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON, DC – Two Republican elected senior judges, Judge Richard Sullivan and Judge Jeffrey Sutton, are speaking out against threats of violence and impeachment made by Elon Musk and associated allies, reported AP News this week.

The Federal Judge Association recently issued a public statement declaring that “irresponsible rhetoric shrouded in misinformation” could undermine the confidence the people of the U.S. have in the judicial branch of government, according to AP News.

AP noted Elon Musk and other Trump-affiliated allies have expressed opposition, through threats of violence and impeachment, toward the judges who have made efforts to block President Trump’s agenda.

“Threats against judges are threats against constitutional government. Everyone should be taking this seriously,” said Judge Sullivan, appointed by Donald J. Trump to the federal appeals court in New York, noted AP, explaining the judges discussed potential security measures for judges in their workplace and homes.

AP News wrote both judges emphasized the rise in threats to the judiciary in recent years, with no mention of Musk or Trump.

“We allocate disappointment to half the people that come before us. Criticism is no surprise as part of the job. But I do think when it gets to the level of a threat, it really is about attacking judicial independence. And that’s just not good for the system or the country,” said Sutton, appointed by George W. Bush, noted AP News.

Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his year-end report to efforts to intimidate, disinform, and anticipate the defiance of court orders from public officials, which undermine judicial independence, explained AP.

Regarding security funding, AP News reported Judge Sullivan expressed concern with Congress’s inconsistent support, charging, “ We’re not even keeping up with inflation in an environment that is always changing and challenging.”

When asked about impeachment of judges, Sullivan responded by saying, “Impeachment is not, it shouldn’t be a short-circuiting of that process. And so it is concerning if impeachment is used in a way that is designed to do just that,” cited AP News.

