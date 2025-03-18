Vanderbilt Law School Announces New Innocence Clinic to Aid Wrongful Convictions

NASHVILLE, TN – Vanderbilt Law School has announced it is launching The Gail Anderson Cañizares Innocence Clinic to work to overturn wrongful convictions in Tennessee while training law students, WZTV Nashville reports.

The clinic will begin in Spring 2026, added WZTV Nashville, noting it will be a course for second- and third-year law students. The clinic will partner with the Tennessee Innocence Project to review cases.

“The clinic will provide our students with an incredible opportunity to help vulnerable clients,” said Susan Kay, Associate Dean for Experiential Education, told WZTV Nashville, noting Anne-Marie Moyes will direct the clinic and teach students.

The Anbridge Charitable Fund, led by Gail and Rob Cañizares, funded the project, added WZTV Nashville, quoting Gail Cañizares, a Vanderbilt alumna, who said, “The endowment of a legal clinic at Vanderbilt University Law, to work together with the Tennessee Innocence Project, is the ideal way for me to support Vanderbilt and the vital work of freeing the innocent.”

Cañizares emphasized the importance of innocence work, telling WZTV Nashville “Attending the Innocence Network conferences is cathartic for me. I salute those who fight to free the wrongly convicted.”

The clinic will serve the wrongly convicted and provide real-world legal training, reports WZTV Nashville.

Author Bella Benavides Bella (Davynn) is a rising junior at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is majoring in International Development Studies and Political Science. She hails from Pearsall, Texas and is a first-generation Mexican-American student. Once she gradautes, she intends on going to law school to puruse a career in the social justice sector.

