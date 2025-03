Indivisible Yolo Calls on Senator Schumer to Step Down as Minority Leader over Funding Bill Vote Yolo County, California — A local progressive advocacy group is calling for new leadership in the U.S....

California Senator Proposes Guaranteed Income Pilot for Homeless Youth to Support College and Career Goals Sacramento, CA – In response to the growing number of students experiencing homelessness across California, State Senator...

Trump’s Use of Alien Enemies Act Sparks Outrage, Legal Challenges over Mass Deportation Efforts March 17, 2025 — Washington, D.C. — Legal experts and civil rights advocates are raising alarm over...

Louisiana Death Row Prisoner Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Halt Execution over Religious Freedom and Cruelty Concerns Washington, D.C. — Attorneys for death row prisoner Jessie Hoffman filed an emergency request with the U.S....