White House Rejects HuffPost Correspondent 

WASHINGTON, DC – HuffPost reported this past week that one of their correspondents in the press pool that covers President Donald Trump, S.V. Dáte, was kicked out os a press conference, presumably the result of Dáte assertively asking President Trump questions which he did not want to answer.

According to HuffPost, a few weeks prior, Dáte asked Trump a question to which he provided a “belligerent, defensive response.” In the video included in the article, Trump claimed he thought HuffPost was dead.

While the White House boasts about how many questions Trump takes, the HuffPost reports the Trump administration treats press access as a privilege.

The video included an excerpt from the Press Secretary at the White House briefing advising, “The White House press team in this administration will determine who gets to enjoy the very privileges and limited access in spaces such as Air Force One and the Oval Office.”

HuffPost claims blocking HuffPost and The Associated Press not only breaks precedent, but limits transparency and creates a group favoring the president “under the guise of making room for new outlets; conveniently ones more to his liking” as stated in the video.

Since Franklin D. Roosevelt, the White House pool has ensured transparent, independent reporting, with diverse outlets providing impartial coverage, HuffPost claims.

Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News Chief White House correspondent, charged “anyone who thinks MAGA benefits from this move is ‘dead wrong’ — because the public needs trusted reporting on the President” wrote The HuffPost.

Whitney Sydner, HuffPost’s Editor-in-Chief, wrote, “HuffPost condemns this egregious violation of the First Amendment. Americans deserve fair and honest reporting on their president. The White House must stop this cowardly behavior and restore HuffPost’s place in the press pool immediately.”

HuffPost’s video included another statement from the Press Secretary in the briefing, noting, “It’s beyond time that the White House press operation reflects the media habits of the American people in 2025, not 1925.”

HuffPost further quoted Sydner who wrote, “This White House is showing again and again that it fears independent coverage of its actions. It’s not hard to see why: The Trump administration has blown past constitutional limits, unleashing chaos and empowering the world’s richest man to serve as America’s erratic boss.”

