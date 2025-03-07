Yolo County Faces Potential $80 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Freeze

generated image

Yolo County Officials Urge Federal Lawmakers to Protect Critical Funding Amid White House Budget Freeze

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County officials have expressed deep concern over a recent directive from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that mandates a temporary halt on all federal financial assistance obligations and disbursements.

In response, the Board of Supervisors sent a letter to federal lawmakers expressing grave concern over the recent pause on federal funding initiated by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Although the Trump administration swiftly rescinded the order, county officials warn that lingering efforts to impound or condition federal funds continue to jeopardize essential social services that tens of thousands of residents depend on.

In a letter dated February 24, 2025, addressed to Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, as well as Representatives Mike Thompson and Doris Matsui, the Board of Supervisors urged strong opposition to any future funding restrictions, citing constitutional concerns, legal violations, and direct harm to vulnerable residents.

On January 28, 2025, the White House issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to pause all disbursements of federal financial assistance while conducting a review of programs affected by the administration’s executive orders. The pause went into effect at 5:00 PM that day, halting funds across multiple federal assistance programs.

While the administration rescinded the directive just one day later, federal agencies continue to implement underlying executive orders that threaten funding streams to local governments, including Yolo County.

According to the letter from the Board of Supervisors, these ongoing efforts to limit federal financial aid are not only “patently unconstitutional” but also violate an existing court order in which the State of California is a named party.

“Impounding federal funds is not only patently unconstitutional,” the letter states, “but the freeze/impoundment is also a continuing violation of a court order which the State of California is a party to.”

Yolo County officials warn that federal funding is the backbone of numerous social service programs, supporting everything from child welfare and food assistance to housing security and victim support services. A freeze, even a temporary one, directly threatens the well-being of thousands of county residents.

Among the programs at risk are:

Foster Care and Child Support Services – These funds are crucial for protecting at-risk children and ensuring financial support reaches families in need.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (CalWORKs) – The state’s welfare-to-work program provides financial aid, employment training, and childcare services for low-income families.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/CalFresh) – The largest federal nutrition assistance program, which helps thousands of Yolo County residents afford food.

Crime Victim Assistance – Critical resources that provide support services for victims of violent crimes.

Housing and Homelessness Prevention Programs – Federal aid helps fund local initiatives that prevent evictions, support unhoused individuals, and maintain affordable housing options.

Mental Health and Healthcare Services – Federal funding plays a key role in ensuring access to mental health counseling, addiction treatment, and preventive healthcare programs.

Yolo County officials fear that continued uncertainty surrounding these funds will leave local agencies unable to plan for future operations, jeopardizing lifesaving programs for low-income residents, crime victims, and individuals struggling with housing insecurity.

Yolo County receives approximately $79.6 million in federal funding per fiscal year, accounting for 10.6% of the county’s total $753 million budget. While that percentage may seem small, even a temporary pause in funding disrupts critical county operations that serve vulnerable populations.

“This means that any disruption in federal funding, even a transitory pause, interrupts County operations and injures residents,” the Board of Supervisors warned.

Beyond the direct harm to individuals, the county faces administrative chaos in trying to reallocate resources and keep programs running. Officials are working to assess the full financial impact of the pause, but they stress that inconsistent communication from federal agencies is making it difficult to adjust.

“We are working to identify the full effect of the pause, and pivot funding as needed, but inconsistent information from the federal government impedes our efforts,” the letter states.

The Board of Supervisors is calling on California’s federal representatives to advocate for the immediate release of all federal funds that support county services.

They also urged the lawmakers to oppose any future federal government efforts to impose unlawful funding conditions on local governments.

Finally, they asked for transparency in federal funding decisions to prevent future disruptions to essential programs.

The letter urges federal lawmakers to take a stand against budget maneuvers that disproportionately harm local governments, particularly in counties like Yolo, where social services rely heavily on federal grants and aid programs.

“We respectfully urge you to advocate for the timely release of federal funds and to oppose any federal government actions placing unlawful conditions on the receipt of federal funds,” the Board wrote.

They further called for “transparent federal funding decisions, which are within the confines of the law,” emphasizing the need for predictability and accountability from Washington.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: