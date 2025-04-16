16th Annual Steve Boutin Golf Tournament

When: April 11th

Where: Wildhorse Golf Club (2323 Rockwell Drive, Davis, CA 95618)

Time: 11:30 Check-in, 12:30 pm Tee-off

Here are the ways you can be involved! They include:

1. Purchase an Individual Ticket ($180) or Golf Foursome.

2. Sponsor the tournament – Advertisement Opportunities Available

3. Sponsor a tee ($250)

4. Sponsor a student ($60)

5. Buy a ticket for dinner ($45, $30 for students)

If you are interested in being an Event Sponsor, please review this sponsorship form and contact: contact.khlf@gmail.com

There are a variety of tiers at which you can help to support this event.

We would love to have your attendance and are grateful for your continued support of KHLF. Please spread the word to anyone you think would like to compete!

Please email contact.khlf@gmail.com with any questions.