|The King Hall Legal Foundation is extending a formal invitation for you to compete at the 16th Annual Steve Boutin Invitational Golf Tournament! The event will be held Friday, April 11th at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis. Come out for a day of fun competitive golfing, while showing your support for public interest law students! Your contributions will help ensure KHLF never has to turn away a law student seeking funding for their public interest work. Event details below.
16th Annual Steve Boutin Golf Tournament
When: April 11th
Where: Wildhorse Golf Club (2323 Rockwell Drive, Davis, CA 95618)
Time: 11:30 Check-in, 12:30 pm Tee-off
Here are the ways you can be involved! They include:
1. Purchase an Individual Ticket ($180) or Golf Foursome.
2. Sponsor the tournament – Advertisement Opportunities Available
3. Sponsor a tee ($250)
4. Sponsor a student ($60)
5. Buy a ticket for dinner ($45, $30 for students)
If you are interested in being an Event Sponsor, please review this sponsorship form and contact: contact.khlf@gmail.com
There are a variety of tiers at which you can help to support this event.
We would love to have your attendance and are grateful for your continued support of KHLF. Please spread the word to anyone you think would like to compete!
Please email contact.khlf@gmail.com with any questions.