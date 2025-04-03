CA Democrats Terminate GOP-Backed Bills to Restrict Transgender Players  

SACRAMENTO, CA – California state lawmakers this week terminated two Republican-backed bills to restrict transgender players from girls and women school teams, putting the national debate over transgender athletes on center stage, according to Mercury News.

After Gov. Gavin Newsom said that it was “deeply unfair” to have transgender athletes in female sports, his fellow Democrats, who control the Legislature, held a hearing on the two proposals in the state Assembly, and quashed the proposals in strict party-line votes after hundreds of residents “packed the hearing room to voice their opinions,” reported the Mercury News.

Kate Sanchez, Orange County Republican Assemblymember, introduced Assembly Bill 89, which would have required the California Interscholastic Federation to only allow female-at-birth people to participate in sports for girls and women, stated Mercury News.

Bill Essayli, Riverside County Republican Assemblymember, introduced a companion bill, Assembly Bill 844, to require student-athletes at all school levels to play on teams and use locker rooms and other facilities that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth, wrote the Mercury News, noting California law has protected gender identity for more than a decade.

Robert Rivas, Democratic Assembly Speaker, substituted in for a Southern California Democratic Committee Member to condemn the bills and cast an opposing vote—an unusual step, claimed Mercury News.

Mercury News reported Rivas, along with other Democrats, said that “it’s unknown how many transgender students play sports in California but that the number is likely very small.”

Mercury News said, nationally, about one percent of people identify as transgender, and Rivas charged “there is no epidemic of transgender kids playing basketball, soccer or any other sport for that matter.”

But cisgender female athletes and their conservative backers stated their own rights and safety were being ignored when transgender women compete in sports, according to Mercury News.

The Mercury News reported the more than three-hour hearing was intense, noting Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) compared the bills’ supporters to Nazis when Matt Walsh, a national conservative activist, stated transgender women were “deluded or confused men.”

The Mercury News claimed the bills were “doomed to fail” in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, noting Democrats held a supermajority, and that the sports committee, chaired by San Diego Democrat Chris Ward, also headed the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus (advocates for transgender residents).

Last month, when Democratic Gov. Newsom implied that “transgender girls unfairly compete against their cisgender opponents” while speaking with Charlie Kirk—a conservative activist—the Democratic Legislative Caucus condemned Newsom, according to the Mercury News.

The Mercury News wrote Republicans introduced the legislation, as debates about gender identity and transgender students’ rights rocked school communities and classrooms across the state.

As reported by the Mercury News, dozens of people asked lawmakers to reject the bills, claiming they were transgender or queer, or parents of transgender children.

According to Mercury News, polls suggest the issue was a liability for Democrats, but Melissa Michelson, a professor of political science at Menlo College, said Democrats “likely expected they’d elicit a positive response from the public by standing with transgender people during the hearing…they (Democrats) think this is a winning issue for them.”

