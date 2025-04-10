California Lawmakers Take Step Forward on Bill to Simplify ADU Development

Generated Image

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legislation aimed at streamlining the development of small Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in California took a step forward this week, as Assembly Bill 1154 passed unanimously out of the Assembly Local Government Committee with a 9-0 vote.

AB 1154, authored by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D–Palmdale) and co-sponsored by California YIMBY and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, seeks to simplify and unify the rules governing small ADUs—specifically those under 500 square feet, including Junior ADUs (JADUs) constructed within existing homes or garages.

The bill addresses what housing advocates describe as a patchwork of overlapping and sometimes contradictory regulations that have hindered the development of these affordable, low-impact housing options.

“By creating a single set of clear standards for small ADUs, AB 1154 will remove unnecessary barriers for homeowners trying to add much-needed housing in their communities,” said Assemblymember Carrillo in a statement. “This is a commonsense fix that helps families, renters, and the state’s housing goals all at once.”

California has seen a surge in ADU construction in recent years—more than 85,000 units approved statewide between 2016 and 2022—as part of broader efforts to address the housing crisis. ADUs are especially attractive to low- and moderate-income homeowners, offering opportunities to generate rental income, house extended family, or build generational wealth.

However, current law treats ADUs and JADUs as separate categories, each with different permitting, fee, and occupancy requirements. These distinctions have caused delays, added costs, and in some cases led to the denial of legally permissible projects.

AB 1154 aims to resolve these issues by:

Establishing a single standard for all ADUs under 500 square feet.

Exempting small ADUs from parking requirements, mirroring existing exemptions for JADUs.

Removing owner-occupancy requirements for JADUs that have separate sanitation facilities.

Housing advocates say these changes will make it faster, cheaper, and easier for homeowners to contribute to the state’s housing supply.

“Homeowners should not be caught in a tangle of red tape when trying to add an affordable rental unit or a space for family,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY. “This bill is a step toward equity, simplicity, and smart land use.”

AB 1154 previously passed the Assembly Housing Committee on March 26 and will next head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Supporters hope the legislation will help close gaps in ADU policy while encouraging more Californians to take advantage of one of the most flexible, neighborhood-scaled tools in the housing affordability toolbox.

