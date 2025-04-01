California Bill Would Require Landlords to Provide Working Stove and Refrigerator in New Leases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new bill moving through the California State Assembly would require landlords to include a functioning stove and refrigerator in all new, renewed, or amended residential leases beginning in 2026—marking a major shift in what’s legally considered a “habitable” rental unit in the state.

Assembly Bill 628, authored by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood), aims to modernize state housing standards by recognizing basic appliances not as amenities, but as essential components of livable housing.

“A working stove and a working refrigerator are not luxuries—they are a necessary part of modern life,” McKinnor told colleagues during a recent committee hearing. “California’s rental housing affordability crisis has been worsened by outdated laws that don’t recognize that.”

While many landlords already include these appliances, McKinnor and tenant advocates say a growing number of rental properties—particularly in high-cost areas—are leasing units without them, forcing tenants to shoulder significant upfront costs on top of already unaffordable rents.

“In my district, a two- or three-bedroom apartment can go for $3,000 to $4,000 a month,” McKinnor said. “When a tenant has to pay first and last month’s rent, that’s around $6,000 just to move in—before buying a stove and fridge.”

If enacted, AB 628 would update California’s Civil Code to require that all leases signed, amended, or extended on or after January 1, 2026, include:

A stove in good working order that safely generates heat for cooking;

A refrigerator in good working order that can safely store food.

The bill clarifies that recalled appliances do not meet this standard, and it allows tenants to opt out of receiving a refrigerator if they choose to bring their own.

Notably, the bill exempts certain types of housing where individual kitchen appliances are not standard or practical, including:

Permanent supportive housing for formerly unhoused individuals;

Single-room occupancy units (SROs) and residential hotels;

Senior living facilities and other housing with shared kitchen space.

The bill initially faced opposition from groups such as the California Housing Consortium and Housing California, which raised concerns about waste and affordability—especially a now-removed provision that would have required appliances to be less than 10 years old.

That provision has since been dropped in response to environmental and cost concerns. Advocates say this compromise preserves the bill’s intent while avoiding unnecessary financial burdens for landlords, especially those operating affordable housing units.

The California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation is among the supporters of the bill, arguing that in a state already suffering from a severe housing crisis, no tenant should be expected to pay extra for the ability to store or cook food in their home.

“Most people would not consider a rental unit habitable without a stove and refrigerator, and the law should reflect that,” the foundation wrote in support.

Currently, California law requires landlords to provide basic necessities like plumbing, heating, hot water, and electricity—but not appliances. AB 628 would bring California more in line with tenant expectations and modern living standards.

The bill passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee by a vote of 9-1 and is expected to move forward this session.

If signed into law, AB 628 could significantly improve housing conditions for low-income renters while creating a more uniform standard across the rental market.

