Letter: SB 607 Would Roll Back Essential Environmental Protections throughout California

Generated Image

Re Environmental Coalition Sounds Alarm over SB 607, Calling It a Major Threat to CEQA Protections – Davis Vanguard.

California is rightfully proud of its natural environment: its parks, wilderness, and protected agricultural lands. And California is proud of its lived environment: diverse neighborhoods, vibrant history and culture, and Native American heritage.

For over 50 years, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) has provided the primary protection for California’s natural and cultural richness. It has been used to bring agencies and developers into a carefully articulated process to address potential threats to environmental quality and public health. It has guaranteed that the public will be fully informed of a project’s impacts before it is approved—and that any significant impacts will be mitigated to the extent feasible. More fundamentally, CEQA has given community members a chance to express their own vision for the neighborhoods where they live and work.

Recently, under the cover of “fine tuning,” SB 607 has proposed radical changes in the structure of CEQA that would severely restrict the use of its core mechanism, the Environmental Impact Report (EIR). For five decades, EIRs have been the primary document through which agencies, developers, and the public come together for the hard work of environmental protection. Because SB 607 will enable agencies to entirely bypass the EIR requirement, the bill means real harm to California’s environment and communities.

The Trump Administration is already weakening federal environmental laws across the board. CEQA protects Californians by ensuring that government officials “look before they leap” when approving large, potentially polluting projects. Lawmakers should reject SB 607 and keep CEQA strong.

Categories:

Tags: