$4,242 a Month Is the Affordable Option? What SB 79 Tells Us about Housing, Transit, and Priorities in California

As California’s housing crisis continues, debates over affordability have increasingly pitted one form of housing against another—luxury vs. affordable, market-rate vs. subsidized. But with SB 79 heading into a critical committee vote, housing advocates like Max Dubler are pushing back on that binary.

SB 79, authored by Senator Scott Wiener, would legalize multi-family housing near transit stops—including in neighborhoods currently restricted to single-family zoning. The bill also streamlines permitting for these projects, a move supporters say is necessary to unlock both housing supply and climate benefits. Critics, however, decry the “luxury” character of many new buildings, asking why more affordable housing isn’t being built instead.

But, as Dubler points out in a recent thread that went viral, the obstacle to affordable housing isn’t zoning—it’s funding.

“In 2023, affordable developers had $3.5 billion worth of shovel-ready projects,” Dubler notes, citing data from CalMatters. “The state had $576 million in funding to award.” A chart from the Department of Housing and Community Development shows how dramatically requests for funding outstrip availability across all programs—Multifamily Housing, Farmworker Housing, Veteran Housing, and more. “There just isn’t enough to go around.”

This makes the anti-market-rate stance self-defeating, Dubler argues. “Blocking market rate projects on these sites will not make $3 billion materialize out of the air to fund affordable housing. Rather, it will further worsen the housing shortage, raising rents for the 90% of California’s low-income households who live in market rate housing.”

To illustrate this, Dubler turns to a real-world example: a brand-new, transit-adjacent apartment at The Skylyne, a 15th-floor two-bedroom near Oakland’s MacArthur BART station. The rent? $4,242/month. That number, while eye-popping, becomes less so when compared to the cost of buying a similar nearby home. Three blocks away, a two-bedroom, one-bath house just sold for $955,000. Assuming a 20% down payment, the monthly cost to own it—including mortgage, insurance, and taxes—is over $6,750.

“It’s not cheap,” Dubler writes of the Skylyne unit, “but it’s a whole lot cheaper than $6,754 a month. I think a lot of Oakland households could really use that extra $30,000 a year.”

This gets to the heart of the affordability paradox: new market-rate housing is expensive because it’s new—not because it’s inherently evil. Dubler compares it to buying a new car. “Just as brand new cars are generally for wealthier people, so too are new apartments.” The solution isn’t to ban new apartments—it’s to figure out how to fund housing for those who can’t afford the new ones.

The answer, for now, is public money. And that’s why SB 79 is critical, he says—not because it solves the funding shortfall, but because it removes local zoning barriers that make even privately funded housing illegal near transit. “If we want new construction to be affordable to poor and working people, we need to find a way to cover the gap between the rents people can afford and the actual cost of building.”

And while the bill has drawn fire from anti-development critics, Dubler’s response is blunt: “The idea that we have to choose between building market-rate housing and building subsidized affordable housing for poor people is, to use a technical term, bullshit.”

SB 79 represents a test not just of California’s commitment to housing supply and affordability—but to climate and transit equity as well. By making it legal to build homes where the state has already invested in public transportation infrastructure, supporters argue the bill can reduce car dependence, increase ridership, and stabilize transit funding.

Whether the Legislature agrees remains to be seen. The bill faces a key committee vote this week.

