Op-Ed| California’s Housing Crisis Persists as Other States Find Successful Solutions

For years now, Californians have watched housing costs soar, homelessness spike, and the dream of homeownership drift ever further from reach. Politicians from Sacramento to San Diego proclaim that they are addressing the problem, churning out legislation year after year.

Yet, as Dan Walters of CalMatters recently noted, there’s little evidence that these efforts have materially moved the needle.

The crisis is especially galling because it isn’t inevitable.

A new report from the George W. Bush Institute, “Build Homes, Expand Opportunity,” makes the case that other states and metro areas—many of them in the fast-growing Sun Belt and Mountain West—have figured out how to produce housing that meets demand, keeps prices in check, and reduces homelessness. In contrast, California metros dominate the list of the 25 most restrictive areas in the nation.

If California leaders are serious about solving this crisis, Walters argues, they need to drop the moral posturing and learn from what actually works. The status quo—overregulation, restrictive zoning, and a political culture that prioritizes neighborhood veto power over housing supply—is not working.

The Bush Institute report identifies several policy levers that distinguish successful cities from laggards like California. Among them:

Zoning reform. Cities that perform well allow multifamily and high-density housing in substantial portions of their urban footprint. This includes mixed-use neighborhoods and “missing middle” housing like duplexes and fourplexes.



Reduced lot sizes and parking mandates. Cutting back on lot minimums and eliminating arbitrary parking requirements makes construction more feasible and affordable.



Reusing underutilized land. Allowing residential construction in commercial areas—think old strip malls and office parks—creates housing where infrastructure already exists.



Embracing innovation. Technologies like modular construction and 3D-printed homes can bring down costs, but only if building codes and local approval processes make room for them.



None of this is shocking or new. However, crucially, these metro areas are not just deregulating housing—they’re aligning other policies around it. They invest in public schools, transit, walkable downtowns, parks, and vibrant mixed-use communities.

Moreover, this is not about sprawl, but about making cities livable and inclusive.

By contrast, Walters argues that California continues to shoot itself in the foot.

Cities across the state—Oxnard, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside, Sacramento, and beyond—feature among the most restrictive housing markets in the nation. Their zoning codes limit density, preserve exclusionary enclaves, and demand expensive requirements for new construction that render many affordable projects unviable.

We’ve seen this play out time and again: Projects are delayed or killed by endless CEQA lawsuits, neighborhood opposition, or bureaucratic inertia. Even modest proposals for affordable housing or shelters face fierce resistance under the guise of protecting “neighborhood character.”

Meanwhile, the legislature keeps passing laws that nibble around the edges, often watered down to appease entrenched interests. Laws like SB 9 and SB 10 offered hope but have been undercut by loopholes, weak enforcement, and local foot-dragging. Governor Newsom’s declarations of a “Marshall Plan for housing” sound bold, but fail to result in significant increases in housing starts.

One reason for this paralysis is that California politics have long been dominated by homeowners who see new housing as a threat to their property values or parking spaces. But the political tide may be turning.

Young people priced out of the market, renters facing eviction, and families pushed to the edge of homelessness are increasingly vocal. Organizations like California YIMBY have helped reframe the conversation, pointing out that the housing crisis is a result of policy choices—not natural scarcity. The new Colorado study cited by YIMBY shows that pro-housing land use reform can drastically reduce both housing costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The lesson is simple: build more homes in the right places, and we can make our cities more affordable, inclusive, and sustainable.

Here’s what a real housing reform agenda for California could look like:

Statewide zoning reform. The state must legalize multifamily housing in every community. Local control cannot be a license for exclusion.

Streamlined permitting. Building housing should not require navigating a bureaucratic maze or surviving years of litigation. Make approvals by-right in infill areas.

Eliminate parking minimums. They drive up costs and undermine transit. Let developers decide how much parking their project needs.

Incentivize adaptive reuse. Turn vacant office buildings and underused commercial corridors into housing through grants, tax credits, and expedited permitting.

Invest in infrastructure. Support housing growth with improved transit, schools, and green spaces. Housing doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Enforce housing laws. The state must hold cities accountable when they fail to meet housing element targets or violate fair housing rules.

Fund deeply affordable housing. For those the market won’t reach, especially low-income and unhoused residents, public funding remains essential. But it must be paired with land use reform.



Again – none of this is particularly novel except for the fact that California has largely failed to do this.

Solving the housing crisis is not just a policy challenge—it’s a moral imperative. Every year, more Californians are displaced, driven into poverty, or forced to live on the streets. Children grow up in overcrowded apartments; seniors on fixed incomes face eviction; essential workers commute hours from home.

This is not the cost of progress—it’s the cost of inaction. We must reject the idea that California’s crisis is unique or unsolvable. Other states are proving that it’s possible to grow, house people, and maintain quality of life. So must we.

Housing is the foundation of opportunity. If California truly believes in equity, sustainability, and justice, then we must build. Not next year. Now.

