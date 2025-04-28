Jury Selection Begins for Carlos Reales Dominguez Murder Trial in Yolo County

WOODLAND, CA – Jury selection began Friday morning in Yolo County Superior Court for the trial of Carlos Reales Dominguez, who faces multiple serious charges, including two counts of murder.

Dominguez is charged with two counts of murder, along with several enhancements, including use of a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders, and a prior felony conviction.

According to previous Vanguard coverage, Judge Samuel T. McAdam reviewed the hardship process in court, confirming that both prosecution and defense counsel were present throughout. The court seeks to seat 12 jurors and five alternates, allowing for 20 peremptory challenges to be split between Deputy District Attorney Matthew De Moura and Frits Van Der Hoek for the prosecution, and Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson for the defense.

Judge McAdam oversaw the initial panel of 322 prospective jurors summoned Friday, sorting them into two groups: those available for jury service and those requesting hardship consideration. Jurors available for service are scheduled to return Monday morning to complete a written questionnaire prepared by DPD Hutchinson and prosecutors De Moura and Van Der Hoek. Those claiming hardship will have their requests reviewed by Judge McAdam Monday morning.

“It’s critical we get a random mix of people for a fair trial,” Judge McAdam told the assembled group. “I thank you all for your time and patience.”

Jury selection will continue Monday, April 28. The court expects to select 17 jurors, including alternates, for the trial, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 30.

