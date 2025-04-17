Pamela Price Unfiltered: Why Your Privacy Is at Risk Again

By David GreenwaldApril 17, 20250 comments

In this episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, we’re sounding the alarm. Now that we’re in a second Trump administration, civil liberties in America are on the chopping block—and most people don’t even realize it. My guest, Brian Hofer, Executive Director of Secure Justice and one of the leading privacy rights advocates in the country, joins me to expose how California voters—knowingly or not—helped build the surveillance infrastructure now being weaponized against our communities. We dive into:

  • Why Prop 36 may have paved the way for mass deportations and mass incarceration
  • The quiet rise of surveillance creep in liberal cities
  • How facial recognition bans are being fought across the country
  • What YOU can do to push back and protect your privacy

If you care about your data, your rights, or your future in this country—you need to watch this.

