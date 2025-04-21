Op-Ed: It’s Not ‘Build, Baby, Build.’ It’s Build Smart. Build Just.

In local land use debates, there’s a reflexive insult that gets hurled at anyone who supports new housing: “Build, baby, build.” It’s meant to be a dismissal—accusing the speaker of siding with developers, promoting urban chaos, or ignoring environmental concerns in the name of unchecked growth.

But that phrase, catchy as it may be, fundamentally distorts what many climate-conscious housing advocates are actually arguing. Not every call for more housing is a call for deregulation. Not every YIMBY is a market fundamentalist. And not everyone who says “we need to build more” is parroting a tech-industry line.

Some of the most principled housing advocates in California today are people like Judy Ennis, co-founder of the Davis Community Action Network (DCAN) and a longtime climate organizer. Ennis doesn’t call for sprawl or blank-check development. What she’s proposing is a more thoughtful, inclusive, and sustainable approach to land use—an approach that understands housing scarcity as a key driver of both inequality and ecological collapse.

“There’s a deep connection between where we allow people to live and the carbon emissions we produce.” – Judy Ennis

In a recent interview with the Vanguard, Ennis made the case for linking housing policy to climate justice.

“There’s a deep connection between where we allow people to live and the carbon emissions we produce,” she said. “If we continue to push people out into long commutes and car-dependent development, we’re undermining every other climate goal we claim to have.”

It’s a simple point, but a radical one in many local political circles: if we care about climate change, we can’t keep saying no to infill housing. We also can’t keep pushing people to live outside of this community and commute to work at UC Davis.

In California, particularly in cities like Davis, we’ve developed a political culture where “environmentalism” often means stopping things: halting change, freezing neighborhoods in amber, and preserving exclusivity under the guise of protecting open space.

But this kind of NIMBY environmentalism has helped produce some of the most unaffordable, segregated, and unsustainable land use patterns in the country. By opposing new housing in walkable, transit-connected communities, we haven’t protected the planet—we’ve locked out lower-income families and forced sprawl into distant suburbs.

“We need to stop thinking about housing as something separate from our climate goals. We need to think about the kind of future we’re building—not just for ourselves, but for the planet.” – Judy Ennis

Ennis is pushing back on that narrative. Her vision for Davis is not “build, baby, build”—it’s build wisely and equitably. She supports housing near jobs, services, schools, and public transit. She advocates for climate-resilient land use patterns, not developer giveaways. She believes in housing as a climate solution—not in the abstract, but grounded in systems thinking.

In the interview, Ennis explained that “we need to think about housing policy as part of a broader ecosystem. Transportation, land use, air quality, energy—these things are all interconnected. If we separate them, we miss the point.”

That approach contrasts sharply with the caricatures often deployed by critics. Opponents love to conflate any zoning reform or infill proposal with a libertarian agenda.

But what Ennis is advancing is not a market-only worldview—it’s a justice-based one. She’s advocating for housing as a right, for reducing emissions through compact growth, and for making Davis a place that younger generations, essential workers, and marginalized communities can actually afford to live in.

This distinction is crucial. Because, too often, housing debates devolve into binary frames: pro-growth vs. anti-growth, developers vs. preservationists, YIMBY vs. NIMBY. But the reality is more nuanced—and more urgent.

According to the California Air Resources Board, our state is not on track to meet its climate goals, largely due to rising vehicle miles traveled (VMT). When people can’t afford to live near where they work, they drive longer distances. Those long commutes, multiplied across millions of Californians, are now a leading source of carbon emissions. The solution isn’t just more electric vehicles—it’s more homes in the right places.

And yet, cities like Davis still make it incredibly hard to build infill housing. Restrictive zoning, excessive procedural hurdles, and deep political resistance to change have all contributed to a situation where Davis produces far too little housing for its needs—let alone its climate obligations. The result is predictable: rising rents, longer commutes, and deepening inequality.

Against this backdrop, Ennis’s advocacy stands out. She’s not calling for housing at any cost. She’s calling for housing that aligns with our values—values like environmental stewardship, inclusion, and generational responsibility. And she’s doing it as someone deeply rooted in both climate activism and local community-building.

But her message hasn’t always been easy to deliver. “It’s hard,” she told the Vanguard. “There’s a lot of fear. People don’t want to lose what they have. But we have to remember: the status quo isn’t sustainable. What we’re doing now is failing—on affordability, on equity, and on emissions.”

This is why dismissive labels like “build, baby, build” are so counterproductive. They shut down conversation. They reduce complex moral and ecological arguments into slogans. And they allow opponents of change to dodge accountability for the consequences of inaction.

Because, make no mistake: inaction is not neutral. Every time a housing project is blocked, those people don’t vanish—they move farther away. They drive longer. They pay more. They pollute more. And those emissions, that exclusion, that sprawl—it’s not someone else’s fault. It’s the cost of political decisions made locally, under the banner of environmental concern.

Judy Ennis is one of a growing number of climate advocates who refuse to accept this false choice. She believes that environmentalism can mean yes. Yes to homes for working families. Yes to walkable neighborhoods. Yes to a climate strategy that actually connects the dots between land use and emissions.

“We need to stop thinking about housing as something separate from our climate goals,” she said. “We need to think about the kind of future we’re building—not just for ourselves, but for the planet.”

That’s not “build, baby, build.” That’s moral clarity—and we need more of it.

