COURT WATCH: Alleged Davis ‘Serial Stabber’ Set for April Trial

WOODLAND, CA – Alleged Davis “serial stabber” Carlos Dominguez, who is facing a full criminal trial scheduled to begin in less than 30 days, was in Yolo County Superior Court here Tuesday afternoon for an early disposition conference.

According to prior Vanguard coverage regarding the case, Dominguez, who had initially been found incompetent by experts to stand trial and who has since seen competency restored, will have his criminal trial—expected to last 10-12 weeks—starting April 28.

Dominguez is facing multiple charges for the 2023 murders of David Breaux (found in Central Park in Davis) and Karim Abou Najm (a student at UC Davis majoring in Computer Science, found with multiple stab wounds near the Sycamore Lane area).

The accused is also charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking Kimberlee Guillory (an unhoused woman located near a tent).

During Tuesday’s court date, Judge Samuel McAdam distributed three subpoenaed records to Deputy District Attorneys Matt De Moura and Frits van der Hoek.

One record was from a medical examination of Dominguez, the second from UC Davis for Dominguez’s course schedules, and the third from access card activity for victim Najm.

DDA van der Hoek updated Judge McAdam that he had received “the drive with the records on them today” from Google, which had been ordered to show cause (OSC) by Judge McAdam at a previous court date.

The DDA added that “they (the records from Google) would be going out to the defense today as well.” Since Google had responded to DDA van der Hoek, the DDA withdrew the OSC without prejudice.

Judge McAdam requested that counsel file the jury questionnaires, jury instructions, motions in limine, the trial brief, a witness list, and an exhibit list by April 17.

