COURT WATCH: Judge Prevents Accused from Seeing Newborn Child

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Clara Levers Friday refused to permit an accused from visiting their newborn daughter in the hospital and even receiving photographs of their newborn daughter, and grandson during their period of incarceration.

The accused is charged with one felony and one misdemeanor for arranging a meeting with a minor, and another felony count of contact or communication with a minor.

The deputy public defender motioned to transfer the accused from Yuba County.

Upon the accused’s alleged advice from their probation officer, the accused asserted their grandson resides in Germany and that they had recently welcomed a daughter.

The accused asked Judge Levers to grant them visitation of their newborn daughter and also asked if they could receive photographs of their daughter and grandson during their period of incarceration.

Despite the probation officer’s efforts to address the matter and help the accused, Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays argued the prosecution lacked sufficient evidence to verify whether the accused had a newborn child.

The DPD argued the accused’s probation officer had also struggled to verify the familial claims, and had referred the accused to preside over this matter in front of a judge.

Despite the DPD’s argument this issue had been unaddressed and prolonged, and the court emphasized a lack of sufficient information as the reason to postpone any modification of the terms of the accused’s probation.

Judge Levers acknowledged the accused’s request but deferred the case to conduct verification, further prolonging the case and preventing the accused from seeing their newborn daughter and family.

The case will be continued, with a hearing May 1, where Judge Levers will review any new information from the probation officer.

