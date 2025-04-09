COURT WATCH: No Car, No Rehab? Judge Threatens Jail Over Missed Deadline

The man cited car troubles and full-time employment for missing the deadline.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – This week at Orange County Superior Court’s Harbor Justice Center, Judge Gregg L. Prickett offered a blunt solution to a man’s missed rehab enrollment deadline and car troubles – jail time.

The accused individual was ordered to enroll in a rehabilitation program seven months ago, leading to a probation violation hearing in which the accused explained his failure to abide by the court plan.

The accused cited several extenuating circumstances to explain the delay in enrollment, including full-time employment, enrollment in a class, and lack of transportation due to vehicle damage.

He added that, between his responsibilities and recent car troubles, he had been unable to enroll in the program. However, he said he has been trying to get everything in order, and was seeking an extension.

In response, Judge Prickett commented the accused had months to enroll, adding, “I can help with your transportation problem,” suggesting jail time, while the accused cited a deadline error due to unforeseen personal challenges.

After the accused insisted he was unable to enroll, Judge Prickett granted the accused “one last chance,” asking how long he would need to successfully enroll. The accused told him that two weeks would be sufficient.

Judge Prickett stressed the accused’s answer of “two weeks,” stating this was too long, noting that if it was up to him, the accused would bring proof of enrollment the next day. The accused said this would not be possible due to the factors explained.

Granting him the time requested, Judge Prickett ordered him to come back with proof of enrollment later this month. Judge Prickett advised him to stay sober, moving on to the next case.

