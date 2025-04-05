COURT WATCH: Woman Jailed after Missing Court, Loses Access to Counseling 

BURLINGTON, VT– Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin Thursday here in Burlington Superior Court sent a woman struggling with her mental health to a correctional facility and stated she was no longer eligible for individual counseling as a result of her previous failure to appear.

The accused expressed willingness to go to a mental health urgent care facility, and stated she was concerned about losing her bed at the facility if she were to go to jail.

Judge Griffin said the last contact the accused had made with the court was March 21, after which she failed to appear for a case management hearing with Vermont Treatment Court.

The accused took responsibility for failing to appear, and told the court she had been struggling with her mental health for the past two weeks.

She also informed the court she missed an opportunity to secure a bed at Serenity Recovery House because she was meeting with her doctor and missed her ride. Judge Griffin stated the court had been informed she cancelled this ride.

The accused maintained her position that she did not intentionally forego her bed at Serenity Recovery House, and stated, “I want help. I want to make that clear. I have been doing everything in my power.”

She told the court there was a bed ready for her at Rosewood Cottage, a mental health urgent care facility. She also stated a bed would be available for her for more long term care at Serenity Recovery House by April 10.

Judge Griffin ruled that because of the accused’s previous failure to appear, the accused would no longer be eligible for individual counseling and would be sent to a jail.

The accused expressed concern about losing her bed at Rosewood Cottage as a result of going into custody, noting she wanted to accept her bed at Rosewood Cottage and then move to Serenity Recovery House April 10.

Judge Griffin stated he did not know what would happen to the accused’s bed at Rosewood Cottage while the accused was in jail.

The accused also expressed confusion about her treatment plan because the judge said she was no longer eligible for individual counseling. She asked the court: “What treatment am I getting? What am I supposed to be doing?”

Judge Griffin stated her treatment would be up to her discretion, and arranged for her to meet with her case manager the Monday after she was released from custody.

Despite statements from the accused about feeling unsupported in treatment and fearing the loss of her bed at Rosewood Cottage, Judge Griffin maintained his position that the accused would be sent to a correctional facility and would no longer be eligible for individual counseling.

