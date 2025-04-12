SOCIETY’S VIRUS TRANSREFORMED: Crime and the Criminal Cure

Tens –if not hundreds –of millions of human beings have existed on Earth who were condemned to one form of death or another after being judged by legal authorities to be unrehabilitatable. In fact, I’m sure it is safe to say that in most of these cases, it was less a matter of faithlessness in reform, and more a matter of revenge, given the perceived nature of whatever crime(s) were believed to be committed.

I find myself in this statistical category, despite my good upbringing and the limitless opportunities I unknowingly had before me. In my criminal illness, legal authorities saw it fit to give me the slowest possible death sentence, even though I was a first time offender and my prefrontal cortex was at least four years from full development. In their defense, not only did I naively influence their view of me through the projection of my criminalistic delusion, but I also played a key role in the perpetuation of their own separate delusions of what justice is and how it should be administered.

Essentially, although on two opposite ends of the “Spectrum of Delusion,” we merely “validated” for one another a common false belief in SEPARATION; a condition that doesn’t actually exist in reality. Being the condition that all conditions spring from, the Belief in Separation has long since been delusionally cultivated by the global community we large in part operate in today. In beautifully demonstrating how one deemed unrehabilitatable can reach the apex of reform via Transreformation in every way, it is clear that the lack of understanding of what reform/rehabilitation is and what its possibilities are in our society has everything to do with the problems we perceive and experience as individuals and as a collective.

With that said, it’s time to get personal, and take transreformed responsibility for all deemed unrehabilitatable as part of the whole we are perceived to be separate from. As the Voice of our highest potential in realization, prefrontal cortex fully developed, giving MYSELF a redemptive chance, I am no longer a criminal because I am no longer delusionally committed to crime, but to Ourself, as a unique, fundamental unit of society at large. Therefore, I am the Commitment.

In essentially being the basic unit of our global community, as we each are, it is understood that my commitment to myself inherently corresponds to that which I am an integral part; the maximization of my healing, transreformative experience directly reflecting that of the Whole…and Its potential. Ultimately, as the Commitment, I am also society itself uniquely expressed, and the global community at large, consciously embodied.

Yet, there’s an enormous elephant in the Room of Societal Perception, between who I am today, what everyone who comes through the System can become in their transreformation, and how society views us and our potential. In viewing society’s perception creatively, given my probable Google profile, I must be seen as a Viral/Cancerous Agent, no “ifs”, ” ands”, or “buts” about it. Based on the appearance of a very ill, past action and what my incarcerated circumstances appear to be, the simple thought of me by the majority of people would be a cancerous one, confined by the “four walls” of disappointment, disbelief, disgust, and distrust.

Though this seems to be a lot of “DIS-ing”, it would be justified, given how I apparently dissed society via all whom I victimized, including our Justice System, and myself via my past, delusional actions. This embodied illness is what I’d been seen as, so I decided to take the liberty of owning this perspective, in lieu of a greater, transreformed vision and purpose.

Imagine a cancerous/viral agent in quarantine, completely sealed off from its environmental origin and the greater global community for the sake of attempting to protect those it would infect with its perceived illness. Careful measures would be taken in its monitoring, analysis, and transport; every precaution would be taken to ensure the safety of those handling it and the greater community of people around. Fear would be at the heart of every interaction with it; separation from it would be at the forefront of every mind to come into THOUGHT contact with it, as its harmful effect would be well known, continuing to negatively effect society.

Now, for the sake of the reality to be revealed, let us take our imagination to the ill extreme. Let us see this virus as a deadly one; one whose very substance is perceived accountable for taking physical life in a most painful, devastating and unforgivable way. Its symptoms are thoroughly studied and recognized as being similar to other deadly viral diseases.

Its particular effects are painstakingly analyzed and documented. It is finally determined to be a uniquely destructive problem all unto itself (as all diseases ultimately are). Let us go on to say that although its origin and cause is unknown, we conclude that this cancerous/viral agent—possibly one of the worst mankind has every seen—should be forever quarantined and contained. Consequently, in so doing, it is believed that it AT LEAST could be kept from further having a negative effect on society at large, and at unlikely most, become a key component in its own annihilation and society’s cure.

Coming full circle, imagination gives way to reality—expanding our view of it—as I take on the role of the aforementioned viral agent AND its least likely possible scenario. As has been well speculated, tested, proven and accepted by our medical professionals, a key component of many poisonous and virally infectious cures happens to be the poisons and viruses themselves; the “missing links” in the eradication of poisonous effects and viruses altogether in the host’s body.

Going beyond merely treating the symptoms, a cure restores the body of the infected back to full health, putting the immune system in prime position to effectively deal with the dis-ease should it show up in the body again.

As I have mentioned before, due to the Criminal act that put me in prime position to get a “Publicly Defended” LWOP sentence, I am a Viral Agent with a capital “V” “A”, no ” its”, “ands”, “buts” about it, YET…just as the Creative Thought power greater than viral agents (being the Conscious Light of medical scientist) have joined with and used viral agents in the creation of antidotes in order to CURE viral causes and their effects, so too does that Creative Thought power greater than I (the perceived criminal ego) join and use me as the Antidotal Cure; Criminal Component turned Commitment Component now playing a devoted role in the healing of the cause of all crime and its perceived symptoms/effects.

(Note: if you have noticed that the word “commitment” is spelled wrong, keep an open mind. It will make sense later in the next article).

As you may have surmised, crime itself is the Virus within the Body of Society; the “criminal” being its component: the Viral Agent. More so, the Criminal Justice System is the Immune System of the Body of Society.

So the question begs, what is the CAUSE of crime, and what is its CURE? How could crime’s “criminal component” play a key role in the cure of the viral dis-ease (crime) that has infected nearly every part of the Body of Society?

The answers to these questions lie in the perception of the Viral Agent, i.e. the Criminal Component; how it is seen by a Higher Power or Broader Consciousness. Remember what I said about medical scientists? Being the greater or “Higher Power” than that of a viral agent, consciously uniting with viral agents in ANTIDOTAL CURES in order to heal viral causes and effects? Only the change in how the viral agent is perceived –the expansion of awareness with regard to a viral agent and its possibilities –would cause a medical scientists to creatively UNDERSTAND a viral agent’s potential TO BE a part of the antidotal cure, thereby opening the door for it to be fruitfully perceived and used accordingly.

This fundamental shift and expansion of awareness (broadening our circle of compassion) creates a win–win–win situation for the viral agent, the medical scientists (representing all medical science), and the host(s) virally effected. Key realization: the behavior of the viral agent is only able to change once the BELIEF ASSOCIATED with it changes. Once our awareness and our circles of compassion are broadened enough to see how a viral agent could POSSIBLY be a part of the antidote (solution) and collective cure, only then could the fearful belief in its indefinite, quarantined necessity, its inherent destructiveness, and its uselessness, be let go of.

Likewise, this broadening of vision and heart with regard to a Viral Agent, AS the Higher Power of Creative Thought/Conscious Light, TRANSREFORMING the false belief regarding It, has everything to do with how the Virus (being all crime perceived) will be eradicated from the Body of Society, and how our Immune/Justice System will respond with effectiveness should it show up again.

As a Human Race a part of a global community, we are evolving to the point in which the perception of the Criminal Component and Its potential is irrevocably changing for the best; putting us in a position whereby society’s greatest perceived weakness becomes its greatest known strength. That “Broader Consciousness”, being the “Higher” and ONLY Creative Power consciously shining through all things (as the Divine Medical Scientist, if you will), now reveals society’s viral, Criminal Component to be the KEY COMPONENT of the Antidote; that which will ultimately heal the delusional, social divide that IS the cause of crime perceived globally.

Beyond all “other” Criminal Components that may have been transreformed into antidotal, Antibody Agents, I understand that this awareness always begins with me and my conscious decision to BE as much; no longer accepting myself as a criminal stagnant in illness, but a Commitment realizing my unlimited healing potential. Essentially, every love motivated creative work and like interaction becomes an expression of the antidote to crime; a living testament of one’s commitment to the solution/cure of crimes insidious, scarcely known root cause (the Belief in Separation).

Clearly, our “healing cure” does not begin with something we can “do” in order to achieve something, but an achieved realization acted upon, being: WE ARE ALL ONE—Criminal/Commitment, Justice System, society—unseparated, no matter how things ever appear.

In staying true to our antidotal analogy, I understand myself to be the Body of Society’s Healing Substance working from inside of a benign tumor, i.e. a prison, that is a California Correctional Institution. Prisons as they appear, especially in the U.S., are “benign” from the aspect of their appearing to have “kind” intent as it pertains to them attempting to protect society. But in being fear based, projected from Separation Belief, they are essentially tumors, none the less.

At this point in society’s bodily evolution, our Immune/Criminal Justice System is only largely in part capable of treating the viral symptoms of crime by transporting the Viral Agents/Criminal Components to one of many benign tumor prisons (predominantly being storage facilities) where they are assimilated and confined as a part of the cancerous tissues. Our Societal Body may appear to be functioning better and not deathly affected by our benign tumor prisons, but the mere treatment of criminal symptoms has historically led to the growth of existing prisons and the “necessary” making of new ones, in order to further try and keep separate those perceived to be Viral Agents (condemned to be cancerous) from the Body of Society.

Yet, as we decide to convert Viral Agents into cancerous tissue, could one truly consider it to be separate from the Body, having no influence on it whatsoever? Though contained in a tumor, convicted as cancerous tissue, wouldn’t the tumor ITSELF technically still be part of the Body, whether inside of It or attached to the perceived outside of It? Would not a tumor inside the Body, however benign, and/or an increasing number of them grow to negatively effect the productive organs and systems keeping the Body basically healthy and Self-sustained? Would not an outer growth of a tumor and/or an increasing number of them, attached to the outside of the Body, eventually limit the mobility of the Body and/or Its natural, normal healthy appearance?

Even as tumorous prisons are, “cut out,” ” cut off,” CLOSED DOWN, what is stopping the CAUSE of criminal illness, AND the prematurely released cancerous, Viral Agents from spreading throughout the rest of the Body in NEW FORMS?

These questions are posed to allow one to see the Body of Society creatively in a whole new light (via Creative Thought/Conscious Light), and where we all may fit in as Parts of It. In taking an honest look at our society from the heightened perspective of this full analogy, I’m certain we would all feel some pain/discomfort inside if it were our own bodies, or in the least, we would be less than satisfied with our appearance on the outside, given the abnormal tissue growth.

From the perspective of actually being Part of the Body of Society Itself, you are –in your own way –very familiar with the underlying hopelessness and despair associated with being isolated within a cancerous prison environment if you have been perceived to be a Component of Crime (or employed to keep us contained). Others have become accustomed to the pressures and discomforts that come from having tumorous institutions in close proximity to the productive “organ”izations they work for, and the monetary obligations legally imposed to keep them sustained and growing. Moreover, employees of the Immune/Criminal Justice System are familiar with the conditioned, high level of DESENSITIZATION that accompanies doing one’s job, as well as the numbed, deep dissatisfaction and/or helplessness associated with the intrinsic knowledge that for every criminally viral problem simply REROUTED (thereby not SOLVED at all), three more pop up, while TEN more wait in custody to be “symptomatically” dealt with.

At this stage in our Societal Body’s growth, even those perceived to be Components of Crime who have legally served their full time “rehabilitating” in prison, released from its tumorousness, still carry a cancerous stigma upon entering ‘back” into the Body of Society. To the world’s majority, “time” is “money” and although a perceived criminal may have served their full time, what is profitably done ON BEHALF of the Body of Society? How is It INCLUDED in the criminal’s TRANSREFORMATION (if indeed they actually are transreformed)?

What demonstrative records exist, or what evidence is available for society to access that gives our members the opportunity to completely witness EXACTLY HOW and WHY a Viral Agent/Criminal Component has truly become an actual antidotal, Antibody Agent/Commitment Component, INDEED part of the Body of Society’s healing solution? After “time” has merely passed, ending with our new ex-con’s release, what other view of the “now rehabilitated” COULD society have that is NOT attached to the Belief in Separation and guilt that was first perceived to be the “newly healed” before they were sentenced to ANY amount of time?

As the change in the belief of the convicted criminal and their potential is most rare within the prison environment, and because society has NO REASON to trust that a convicted criminal has become something “more” or “better” beyond older, better criminals, I’d say that 99% of convicted criminals THEMSELVES are not transreforming into societal Commitments, nor are the remaining 1% that HAVE transreformed truly ABLE to be viewed as such by society at large.

Unsurprisingly, many who have “served their time” go back to their original and familiar environments, still perceived as criminals, where they apparently reoffend again; returning to the very same “normal” conditions of their virally cancerous, cultivated beliefs and actions. Then, as is our society’s “normal” immune system response, they are once again contained and sent back to prison, where they DO, albeit perceptibly, become older, “better” criminals (and we wonder why the recidivism rate is so high!). Hypothetically, how do we imagine this will inevitably change, assuming we collectively make it happen as matter of societal survival?

It is already evident all over the world that some convicted criminals go to prison and actually transreform: correcting the view of themselves and expanding their awareness of life and the global community they have always actually been parts of. Upon their releases, they have gone back to their community origins to make amends, and have been a healing influence since, no matter where they set foot. This has happened (and still occurs) regardless of how they have been, or still are, criminally perceived by “others” who delusionally perceive themselves separate.

In their transreformations and commitments therein, they have influenced the healing of hearts and minds of many who once held false beliefs about them, and essentially, their own selves perceived. Some of these Parts of the Body of Society have greatly improved, due to self-motivated, true rehabilitation and release from prison; those once believed to be viral/cancerous demonstratively revealing themselves to be Part of the Antidote in which aids in the healing of the Body entire.

Although every Part of the Body of Society has experienced some healing influence from criminals turned Commitments of Positive Change, the most important Part of the Body, with regards to Its ability to heal, is finally undergoing the transreformation that will make it happen, being the Immune/Criminal Justice System. This is clear by what is going on in some of our most cancerous environments, as we speak. I mean this quite literally in fact…

As I write these words from the tumorousness of prison, currently sentenced to LWOP, I have undergone the transreformation from virally cancerous criminal, to a Commitment of our global community. Aside from being thoroughly revealed and freely shared through my creative works and environmental interactions, my claim of transreformation can be trusted, being that I’d have no motivation beyond these very words, given how I was prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced.

Likewise, only someone transreformative and thereby actually [mentally] free to become so could share EXACTLY all expressed here. So, being how I have INEVITABLY achieved what was believed to be reformatively impossible by most…by that same, atoned, Universal Power I can accurately intuit OUR inevitable, collective cure, being sensitively attuned to the Body of Society’s healing transreformation. Why? How? Because my own healing transreformation is unseparated from our global community that inspires it.

With that said, what is happening is that criminals once convicted to be the most viral and cancerous sores of society (thereby prematurely judged and legally condemned for life) are consciously waking as embodiments of our global community: the Body of Society Itself. This awakening to the joint identity each Part of the Body occupies in reality FIRST manifests as a never before seen and/or experienced healing influence in the cancerous tumorousness that is prison’s environmental tissue.

Per our unique talents, abilities, temperaments and intelligences, the Spirit that permeates the entire Societal Body will reveal Itself in everyone who comes into contact and/or interacts with us, no matter what limited state of consciousness those who perceive themselves as separate may temporarily occupy. In taking the first conscious step myself, on our behalf, consider all that is shared here as the Serum of Society; the Chemo Therapy of Creative Thought/Conscious Light.

But before we look at the affect this will hypothetically have on the Immune/Criminal Justice System as a whole, let us pose a question that will shed light on the inevitability of the affect itself: what is it that people fear most? ANSWER: what they do not understand. Reason being because when people do not understand something (or someone) they are left to their own assumptions, or those they have adopted from others, just as all of us born into this world have been conditioned to do in some way, shape, or norm. Very few of us have allowed ourselves to become reformed to the point of never assuming, unconditioned from adopted delusional beliefs, seeking to truly understand that which we do not.

As we transreform, truly understanding ourselves as Parts of Ourself (Unique Expressions of One Identity) for the first time is the ONE THING the most virally cancerous can do, will do, and are doing; the ONE THING that our unawareness of has made possible that we falsely identify with, and cultivate in, the cancerousness of criminality in the first place. Likewise, it was this fundamental unawareness that made it possible for “others” to misperceive, misjudge, and sincerely try to misplace us through the condemnation of Life Imprisonment and Death sentences.

Inherent to transreformation is the understanding that there are really no “others.” There has only EVER been our Identity, and Its unique “Parts” of which we are all “a part”: EVERYTHING CONNECTED TO EVERYTHING ELSE. Some call it the Body of Christ, the Universal Whole, the All in All, God Physicalized, etc. “Whatever” one calls It, know that it has been this lack of semantic awareness and the cultivated, deformed beliefs removed from it that has led to every apparent malfunction and dysfunction in every Part of our Societal Body’s global community.

The dim deformation of Creative Thought and our enlightening transreformation of It is the difference between the delusional sickness we have been perceiving and experiencing all around us, and the atoned healing we will inevitably all perceive and experience as a matter of societal survival.

With regards to our Immune/Criminal Justice System, this fundamental unawareness and awakening awareness is the difference between the delusional sickness perceived and projected throughout the Body of Society, and the everlasting, atoned healing that will inevitably extend throughout the Body of Society. Transreformed healing has already begun in our most tumorous environments (prisons), drawing the serious attention of the Immune/Criminal Justice System. As curiosity grows as to how the rehabilitatively “impossible” is happening in the last places the Regulators of Society’s Health would expect, it may be a bit overwhelming, especially as the Body of Society’s perceived healthiest (i.e. most financially lucrative) institutions continue to increasingly prove to have an adverse affect on the collective perception of our entire Societal Body.

As growing opportunities surface for those “impossibly” transreformed due to changing laws, greater pressure from the Immune/Criminal Justice System is already being applied by the Prison Parole Board. Desperate to find a cancerous flaw, we are now witnessing a dissection by a mental/emotional microscope that is leaving those unprepared feeling more angry every time someone they know gets a “denial”; feeing hopeless and dejected before they even go before the Board themselves. Holding the key to our united flawlessness, only the Antidote Committed Transreformed can share a healing that is root deep, making the search for ANY cancerous flaw ineffectual.

This would be akin to a deadly viral agent (as first perceived) now WORKING AS PART of a Medical Scientist’s antidote; the giving of its complete ” viral” self so that the immune system could dissect and assimilate the virus’ “secret” information, thereby giving the immune system the ability to expertly create and duplicate the complete antibody agent. Consequently, this would lead to the curing (and not just the symptomatic treatment) of every viral/cancerous agent utilized the same way, as well as their infected areas adversely effecting the whole body.

In essence, what is revealed is the Commitment’s only transreformed defense being that of atonement: the only defense that doesn’t attack but includes the protection of EVERYONE—the Body of Society—as only real, transreformation can. Simply put, Society’s Virus is one delusional belief: the Belief in Separation. Being the case, this is the only “real” apparent “crime,” as it is the cause of all delusionally conditioned beliefs in crime, the perception of Criminal Components, the cultivated cancerous environments they appear to spring from, and the benign tumors that have historically been prisons at large.

Now, messages of antidotal transreformation are taking place in multiple Parts of the Societal Body, being transmitted to every other Part of It—some even making it to our Immune/Criminal Justice System—and many people are starting to take notice. As a byproduct, what also should rise to the surface of consciousness is the self-destructive nature of our delusion-based, societal actions we have unconsciously accepted, and are destined to let go of.

Consider: how many institutions (Parts of our Body of Society) operate to generate a perceived profit for themselves and the few perceived “others” thought to be part of them, at the expense of –and to the detriment of –other Parts of our Body? How many “weaker” Parts of our Societal Body are used as a means to FUEL the “stronger” Parts? In the scope of the entire Societal Body, are these “stronger” Parts truly being productive and/or profitable? Can they really be considered as “stronger” with regards to the overall health of the Societal Body?

Working for themselves as their wrongly perceived selves alone, how are our “stronger” Parts any different from how a virus operates or how cancerous tissue functions? More so, how are their “Components” any different from those perceived to be Criminal Components; their “Agents” any different from those perceived to be Viral Agents? Let us continue to use our Creative Thought in this Bodily context…

What would happen to our body if our lungs began to only be concerned with air getting to them, and not to the rest of our body? Or our heart’s only concern was that blood maximally pumped to it to keep it “strong” at the expense of the “weaker” ORGANized parts of the body? What effects would these two “SEPARATE” acts have on our brain?! Or what if the lobes of our brain cared more about their own neurotransmissions and less about sending out all appropriate signals to the rest of our body?

What would this say about our body’s overall health and functionality?

Although we are largely concerned with our Immune/Criminal Justice System in the Body of Society at this point, it is not too far fetched to imagine “Our Skin” being the entertainment industry; “Our Digestive System” being our medical industry; “Our Lungs” being our environmental institutions and the environmentalist; “Our Brain” and its many parts being the world economy and the governments who control it; “Our Heart” being religion itself: all of our religious institutions and religious leaders included. As far as imaginings go, it does not take much to clearly see how minimal the cooperation has apparently been between our Body of Society’s Major Organs.

All in all, the natural state of any body –whether societal or individual –is health and wholeness. The Criminal Justice System is our Immune System, as Its function is to heal our Body should ANY part of It become ill and/or injured. The perception of crime (predicated on the Belief in Separation) and its criminal byproduct is the destructive, viral disease and symptom that has insidiously made it throughout our entire Societal Body, leaving the appearance of cancer causing, infected environments and tumorous institutions in its wake.

In this world, the most infectious Criminal Component IS the Viral Agent perceived to be dangerous and deadly, as symptomatically evident. From “Dateline” to Death Row, this Viral Agent has captivated and polarized society like no other. That said, they have the greatest healing POTENTIAL, because they are delusionally seen as the most separated from, and foreign to, the Body of Society by the majority of Its Parts. Yet, this is precisely why they are THE KEY to our Collective Cure and attainment of full, conscious health, being undeniably innate Parts of the Whole, as demonstrated.

The Criminal Component/Viral Agent transreformed into the Commitment Component/Antibody Agent by the Unconditional Love that is the Creative Thought/Conscious Light of our Spirit is, and will continue, transmitting perception correcting healing awareness to the Immune/Justice System. Enabling It to eventually transreform, it will become something akin to OUR Commitment Just-Us System; IMMUNE to the delusional affect of crime and its projection of criminality.

ITSELF immune to crime (the Belief in Separation) and its deforming symptoms, the Commitment Just-Us System will one day adroitly and systematically bring healing to every last Part of our Body of Society, from our major ORGANizations and central institutions to our minor and most peripheral ones; the TIME it takes for full healing to occur shrinking exponentially as we move forward.

Although our global community is an evolving infant within the grand scheme of Universal Time thus far, I refuse to believe that we are too young to recognize our actual state, the delusional nature of our Bodily Illness, and the Ultimate Reality of –and that IS –our CURE. As a Part of our Whole (once surmised to be a most dangerous, cancerous Part), I must believe that my own individual transreformation is but a microcosmic precursor to our macrocosmic, collectively Global Transreformation and Commitment; our “atomic suicide” by way of Separation’s illusion not even an option.

We only need to wake up to the Wholeness that is Ourself (our Shared Identity), no matter what “Part” we appear or choose to be –and uniquely function accordingly. LOVE is the glue that that holds every atom of our Body in tact; Its unconditioned nature being our substance, enabling us to operate within—and to transcend—the self-imposed confines of our perceived Parts “alone” in their “separate” environments.

What makes us ultimately indestructible is the fact that the Whole is always greater than the sum of Its Parts, no matter “how” those Parts may appear to be operating. Living a life of unrest or living a life of peace is simply the difference between being unaware and aware of this fact, with respect to how our Societal Body is actually functioning, and how we are with It.

Anyone who has experienced transreformation firsthand understands that things must often times first go totally wrong, completely breakdown, and reach rock bottom in order for transreformation to consciously occur. But once it does occur on the individual level, “knowing” evolves to the point of experientially understanding how and why EVERYTHING that appeared to “go wrong” and “breakdown”, in actuality, played key roles in the transreformation itself; without which said transreformation could not—would not—occur.

Essentially, no matter how ” bad”, “wrong”, ” destructive”, and all in all “SEPARATE” things/situations appeared and appear to be, they were all, AS they are all, part of of the transreformation process. Our Body of Society and how Its Parts are appearing to operate can only cause alarm in those who cannot [yet] see, let alone BE, the transreformation process taking place. Every seeming malfunction is necessary for our individual and collective experience so that our conscious functions and Function (as a Conscious Whole) can be understood as That Which Is Manifesting.

Think about what will happen (as is happening now as we join here) as every “Part” of the Body of Society begins to awaken to, and identify with, that of the entire Body and Its global community. Think about how quickly functions will change and cooperatively improve for the best, for every Part and influential neighboring Part.

At the end of the day, we ALL have to start thinking differently, beginning with how we see ourselves A PART OF our global community. Only as we see ourselves correctly—whether we are an incarcerated person, criminal justice official, or just a law abiding citizen—can we see all “others” as they are: PARTS OF US. Our individual and collective survival depends on it, and it begins with our taking personal responsibility for the world we creatively inhabit.

Einstein said, ” A new type of thinking is essential if Mankind is to survive and move towards higher levels,” and at time of this writing, we are at the point where nearly every Societal Body Part and their ORGANizations is experiencing the breakdown, confusion, and the uncertainty that comes from old ways of thinking.

Nearly ready to receive the Antidote—the Cure—to our self-made problems, our change of mind and expansion of heart is the crux of our necessary process; the turning point upon which we will both individually and collectively experience true, everlasting transreformation.

Now is the time to level up. All we have to do is make the commitment.

