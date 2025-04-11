Davis Nonprofit Leader Tracy Fauver Urges Community to Support and Understand Homelessness

As Davis prepares for the regional Big Day of Giving on May 1, local nonprofit leader Tracy Fauver is sounding both an urgent call and a hopeful message. Fauver, the Executive Director of Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMH), is working to raise $100,000 for programs that support some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. But she’s doing much more than fundraising—she’s challenging the community to think differently about homelessness.

“We already have some match pledges—$25,000 from the Willow Grove Development Group—and we’re working hard to get to a $50,000 match,” Fauver said in an interview this week. “The Big Day of Giving is not just about the money. It’s a chance to tell the story of what we do, and why it matters.”

One story that stands out is the quiet effort DCMH has launched in partnership with people experiencing homelessness themselves. With a grant from St. Martin’s Church, the organization has been employing clients from its resource center to clean up H Street, a stretch of Davis often criticized for visible unhoused encampments and trash.

“Every Friday, either I or Becky drive the truck, and we go up and down the street with folks who use our services. They pick up bags and bags of trash,” Fauver explained. “What’s really important is that this isn’t just about sanitation—it’s our clients saying, ‘We care about this community too. We want to give back.’”

This message—of dignity, reciprocity, and shared responsibility—cuts against much of the public discourse in Davis. At recent city council meetings, community members have voiced sharp criticisms of the city’s respite center and unhoused population. But Fauver sees that frustration as misdirected.

“I agree with you,” she said when asked about the gap between criticism and constructive engagement. “People say, ‘Make them go away.’ But where are they supposed to go?”

DCMH offers a range of answers to that question, from transitional housing to permanent supportive options like César Chávez Plaza and Creekside Apartments. The nonprofit also manages Paul’s Place, a new housing and service hub built mortgage-free thanks to community support. But even with over 160 new affordable units added in recent years, Fauver acknowledges the problem isn’t going away.

“We focus on safety, we create a healing environment, and our case managers walk alongside people. They build trust.” – Tracy Fauver

“How do you empty a mud puddle when it’s raining?” she asked. “We’ve helped a lot of people. But the number of people becoming homeless keeps growing. And there’s a wide range of reasons for that.”

Fauver, a licensed clinical social worker, points first and foremost to trauma.

“Whether it’s childhood trauma or adult trauma, it changes the brain and the body. And if you don’t have the opportunity to heal from that, it stays with you for life,” she explained. “If you did a study, I don’t think you’d find a single person experiencing homelessness who hasn’t been through trauma.”

In her view, DCMH’s programs are most effective because they are grounded in trauma-informed care. “We focus on safety, we create a healing environment, and our case managers walk alongside people. They build trust,” Fauver said. “It’s about helping someone when they’re ready. And it takes work. Real work.”

That perspective guides DCMH’s transitional housing program, cold weather shelter, and resource center—each of which plays a role in helping individuals move toward stability at their own pace. One recent example sticks with Fauver.

“There’s a man in our congregate shelter now who I’ve known on the streets for 15 years. He finally came inside and said, ‘I don’t want to be outside anymore.’ That’s the moment you wait for. That’s when you get to work.”

The City of Davis recently announced it would continue funding DCMH’s eight-bed congregate site through June, allowing that man—and others like him—to remain sheltered while receiving services.

But as Fauver emphasized, healing and progress require not just housing, but long-term investment.

“Poverty is a huge factor too,” she noted. “People may not realize this, but Yolo County ranks at the very bottom in terms of poverty across the state. We’re one of the most impoverished counties in California.”

And while housing costs, wages, and access to services are major barriers, Fauver said the deeper issue is that society continues to build systems that trap people in hardship.

“It feels to me like we keep adding barriers for people on the lower end of the income scale. And we make it easier for people on the higher end to just pay their way through any problem,” she said.

The connection between homelessness and incarceration is especially clear to her.

“When someone is released from prison and doesn’t have support—no family, no job, no training—they end up on the streets. And then they end up back in the system,” she said. “Usually it’s not for violent crime. It’s drug use or a minor infraction. But it adds more trauma, and the cycle continues.”

As federal funding becomes more uncertain, Fauver said local support is essential.

“We’ve already seen key funding sources vanish. That’s what I mean when I say it feels like the water is receding before a tsunami,” she said. “But what gives me hope is the Davis community. When I talk to folks who care about our work, I feel like if you hang in there with us, we’ll be okay.”

And that’s where the Big Day of Giving fits in.

“It’s not just about the dollars,” Fauver emphasized. “It’s about showing up. Showing that this community values healing, dignity, and hope. And that we’re all in this together—even if some of us are struggling more than others.”

