Update on Shooting From Mayor, Police Chief

Davis, CA – In the aftermath of the shooting at Community Park on Saturday, Mayor Bapu Vaitla and Police Chief Todd Henry released a message of the community.

A festive afternoon at Community Park turned chaotic on Saturday when gunfire erupted during a large gathering, injuring three people and sending shockwaves through the Davis community.

The victims—two teenagers and a 24-year-old—sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. They are currently recovering, according to city officials.

In a joint statement issued Sunday, Davis Mayor Bapu Vaitla and Police Chief Todd Henry acknowledged the impact the incident had on a day typically marked by celebration and community spirit.

“On a day that many of us would normally enjoy and celebrate in Davis, our community’s sense of safety and security was shaken,” the statement read.

“We do not condone violence in any form. We stand firmly against any actions that compromise the wellbeing of our residents, visitors or spaces.” – Mayor Bapu Vaitla and Police Chief Todd Henry

Police officers and emergency responders were already in the vicinity of the park and responded rapidly to the scene. The Davis Police Department has since committed extensive resources to the investigation and is working closely with regional and federal partners.

While details remain under investigation, preliminary findings suggest the incident was not a random act of violence targeting community members. Due to the number of potential witnesses and the volume of evidence to be reviewed, officials caution that the investigative process will take time.

City leaders urged patience and reaffirmed the community’s values.

“We do not condone violence in any form. We stand firmly against any actions that compromise the wellbeing of our residents, visitors or spaces,” Vaitla and Henry stated, emphasizing that Picnic Day should remain a time of “joy and belonging for everyone.”

As the city recovers from the shock, officials encouraged residents to reconnect and take time to care for one another. “Challenging moments will pass, and with time, healing and resilience take their place. We continue to be Davis Strong.”

