Op-ed | Farmers Market Forgets It’s about Community

Banishes Volunteer Group from C Street Market

By Alan “Lorax” Hirsch

Just when you thought our political rights could not be more threatened, the Trumpian zeitgeist seems to have come to Davis.

They are dramatically reducing the visibility of the community/free speech area at the Saturday Davis Farmers Market by expelling these groups from their traditional tabling area along C Street, north of the restrooms. They will be displaced one block south and two-thirds of a block west to an unpaved part of Central Park, isolated from commercial vendors in an area close to B Street.

This is consistent with the disrespect of community groups evidenced in other aspects of this situation.

This is an unshaded and hot area where visitors won’t want to linger. It is invisible to shoppers on C Street, hidden behind vendors’ trucks, banners, and awnings. The net result: these groups’ tables won’t get any casual foot traffic, and they may give up tabling altogether.

The now-lively Saturday market community area may go the way of the Wednesday free speech/community tablers. DFMA market management previously displaced Wednesday tablers from under the awning to a similarly isolated, sunny, and hot area far away from the half-empty market shed. Volunteers there received no foot traffic, suffered from sun exposure, and eventually stopped tabling altogether.

One of the alleged reason for moving community group/ free speech areas 1 1/2 block to the shadeless B street side of the park is there is not enough room in current area. Here is one of the three bike racks recently installed by city that takes up space that could be available for community group tabling.

Dropping the Bomb

This relocation was a surprise move—“like dropping a bomb,” as one leader from a local children’s program described it. Most groups were given only 54 hours to accommodate the new Saturday arrangement. I have talked to no group that was consulted in advance.

This is consistent with the disrespect of community groups evidenced in other aspects of this situation.

The decision was likely made solely by Randii McNear, the manager of Davis Farmers Market Alliance, Inc. (DFMA), without input from her board. It could have been vetoed by the City, which controls the park, but Acting City Manager Kelly Stachowicz seems unconcerned. Although the unsigned directive from DFMA sounded final, Stachowicz’s response was “let’s give it a try.”

The City contracts with DFMA Inc. to run the market. DFMA pays the City $1 per year, while the farmers and vendors likely earn over $5 million in revenue annually—without paying sales or property taxes to the city, unlike Davis’s brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants.

It used to be that the community group area was one way the market gave back—but clearly no longer.

At stake here is not money, but values. The City ultimately controls the park and the shed that the farmers market uses for free. The question: Is the market only about selling local produce, or is it also about enabling connections among Davis residents?

Thirty years ago, when McNear started, the market was essential to access local organic produce. Today, even discount groceries in Davis carry organic goods. The market’s uniqueness lies elsewhere.

There is a questionable claim that commercial vendors need more space in market so community groups need to be relocated. However there have been at least 4- and often as many as 16 empty commercial vendor spot in the Market each week this year.

What Makes the Davis Market Special?

Many people note that the free speech/community space is what makes the Davis Farmers Market unique compared to the now 50+ other farmers markets in Northern California.

Yet Davis market management seems to have missed this and now wants to hide this feature across the park from the commercial vendors, unseen behind trucks and tents. The new location’s grassy, unpaved terrain will discourage families with strollers, people with shopping carts, and visitors in wheelchairs.

Reduced visitors mean fewer volunteers willing to table, fewer groups represented, and less diversity for shoppers to discover—a death spiral for our precious community group area.

Showing Off Davis Diversity

The diversity at the Saturday market is what makes a trip there special. It’s where ExplorIt, International House, and the Odd Fellows meet the public. Where over 3,000 “Love Your Neighbor” and “Support Science” lawn signs were picked up. Where political candidates meet voters. Where groups like Aggies for Israel share concerns about antisemitism, and other booths silently display the names of those killed in Gaza—coexisting side by side.

It’s where Democratic Socialists share space with more mainstream groups like Indivisible Yolo, and sometimes even the Yolo County GOP. Where Muslim, Christian, and Jehovah’s Witness groups offer conversations about faith.

If you’re lonely, it’s a place where you can engage with one or many of over 30 community volunteers on a given Saturday.

This is what’s at stake: the loss of the one time and place in Davis where we truly live the value of diversity and mutual tolerance.

But it seems community leaders have decided they value a few more food trucks over community connectivity. Have they considered the fact they are pushing Davis residents back into isolated social media bubbles?

Will Davis really be better if the market goes from 20 to 30 food trucks?

Alleged Reasons for the Change

The change was announced to most groups by email just 54 hours before applications for the new space were due. It came with no prior community input—no flyers, no public hearings before the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Randii McNear seems to have decided, and Acting City Manager Stachowicz rubber-stamped it.

The stated reasons for the change don’t hold up to scrutiny:

Reason 1: Make the market more “family-friendly.” This is news to Explorit, Peregrine School, and the many family-friendly church groups that table weekly. Sounds more like someone is uncomfortable with political discussions.

Reason 2: Provide more space for commercial vendors. Strange, since there are already empty vendor spaces most weeks. Vendor counts haven’t increased in years, except for the food truck area behind the Bike Museum.

Reason 3: Provide more space for community groups. Ironically, the original community area easily accommodated twice as many tables during the 2018 election season. Congestion isn’t the problem—community engagement is. And that’s a good thing.

Reason 4: Improve ADA accessibility. The new unpaved grassy area is less accessible than the paved sidewalk area currently in use.

Reason 5: Avoid conflict with the new Natalie Corona Fountain. The community area is 100 yards away, separated by a fenced play area. If anything, proximity should foster synergy, not conflict.

DOGE-Style Management in Davis

Why is there suddenly a manufactured “crisis” that requires immediate action without community consultation? Why were volunteers given less than a week to prepare for significant logistical changes, including transporting tabling materials across the park?

This “move fast and break things” style feels ripped from Elon Musk’s DOGE playbook, not a community-focused city.

Not to feed conspiracy theories, but cynics could wonder if this move is an effort to reduce political speech in liberal Davis. More likely, it’s just another reminder that authoritarian impulses can arise from the left as well as the right.

A New Vision for Our Market

The City and DFMA seem to have lost sight of what truly makes the market special. The farmers market is not unique today for produce — every Davis grocery store sells organic food.

The anemic Wednesday market, with its empty market shed, hints at what happens when the market is treated as just another errand stop.

What makes the Saturday market different is the human contact: neighbors meeting, sharing, debating, and building community. That spirit is fostered by the free speech and community group area.

By pushing volunteers to an isolated backwater, market management risks killing the very thing that makes the Davis Farmers Market a cherished town institution.

It’s time to rethink why we’ve delegated management of our town’s downtown anchor attraction to leadership so out of sync with Davis’s community values.

Instead of managing the market as an oversized vegetable stand, we should manage it as a gathering place, a community hub, and a celebration of Davis itself.

