Op-Ed | Davis’ Housing Shortages Lead to Increased Commuting and Inequality

In Davis, we often pride ourselves on progressive values: sustainability, equity, inclusion. But the data is telling a different story. Beneath the surface, Davis is quietly exporting its workforce, worsening regional traffic and pollution, and deepening inequality—all while refusing to build enough housing to support its own largest employer, UC Davis.

Recent analysis of UC Davis transportation and employment data, the City of Davis’ 2017 State of the City report, and UC travel surveys paint a sobering picture: Davis has become increasingly dependent on a vast commuting ecosystem. Meanwhile, its own workforce—and their families—are being forced to live elsewhere.

The numbers are striking. Only 16% of all UC Davis employees live in Davis. Even among those based directly at the Davis campus, just 31% live in the city. In other words, the majority of people who make UC Davis run—professors, medical staff, researchers, service workers—must commute from places like Sacramento, Woodland, Dixon, and West Sacramento. Davis reaps the benefits of their labor but refuses to house them.

Davis refuses to build enough housing to support its own largest employer, UC Davis.

The city’s unwillingness to permit enough new housing isn’t an isolated local preference—it has wide-ranging consequences. Every day, thousands of commuters pour into Davis and the Sacramento region to work. This commuting pattern has cascading costs: increased carbon emissions, regional traffic congestion, road wear, and strained public infrastructure. And, critically, these are costs Davis largely externalizes onto its neighbors.

A 2021 research brief from the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, Transit Blues in the Golden State, offers critical context. The UCLA researchers found that California’s growing housing shortage is pushing lower-wage workers farther from job centers, increasing commuting distances and undermining public transit systems.

Historically, lower-income workers lived closer to their jobs, but today, soaring housing costs have severed that connection. As UCLA’s Evelyn Blumenberg and Hannah King explain, “Workers are less likely to both live and work in cities with expensive housing.”

Davis is a textbook case. It is a high-opportunity, job-rich city refusing to build sufficient housing for its own workforce, forcing workers into long commutes that harm both the environment and public transit systems.

We see this reflected in data on student enrollment at DJUSD.

School enrollment in Davis Joint Unified School District is in decline—a trend the district attributes not to a lack of children, but to a lack of affordable housing for families. This is no coincidence. When employees and families are priced out of living near their workplaces, they enroll their children elsewhere. That starts a vicious cycle: fewer students means less state funding for schools, which in turn threatens school closures and diminishes Davis’ ability to attract new families.

If Davis continues on its current path, the consequences will ripple beyond individual households. A shrinking school district hurts the city’s long-term vitality. An overreliance on commuters undermines environmental sustainability goals. And pushing the workforce outward, while hoarding the benefits inward, erodes any claim Davis has to progressive leadership.

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of Davis’ housing stagnation is its impact on equity.

It is overwhelmingly lower-income workers, early-career academics, service staff, and marginalized groups who bear the heaviest burden. They are the ones forced into the longest, most expensive commutes—spending more of their time, wages, and energy simply getting to work.

Meanwhile, those who can afford Davis’ limited and expensive housing stock enjoy the benefits of living near UC Davis’ economic engine, subsidized by the labor of others.

As the YIMBY movement and UCLA researchers both argue, land-use and housing policies are not neutral. They shape access to jobs, education, transportation, and opportunity. Cities that restrict housing growth near jobs and schools exacerbate inequality, entrench privilege, and push working-class families farther and farther to the margins.

Davis is no exception.

The impact of Davis’ housing policy is not confined to the city limits. It is regional.

By refusing to build, Davis increases the housing burden on surrounding cities like Woodland, Dixon, and Sacramento—places now struggling to absorb workers and their families without proportionate tax bases or infrastructure planning. Housing pressure spreads outward, fueling sprawl, increasing vehicle miles traveled, and straining public transit systems designed to serve denser, job-rich cores.

The Transit Blues report starkly highlights this trend: as commutes lengthen, transit ridership declines, greenhouse gas emissions rise, and transportation equity erodes. Cities like Davis that externalize their housing needs contribute directly to these systemic failures.

And contrary to popular perception, adding jobs without adding housing is not an environmentally sustainable path. Sprawling, car-dependent commuting patterns are among the most significant contributors to climate change in California today. True sustainability requires building housing where the jobs are—not exporting the problem elsewhere.

There is no silver bullet for housing and transportation challenges. But there are clear, evidence-based steps Davis can take.

First, the city must update its housing policies to align with its jobs base. That means permitting more multi-family housing, student housing, and family-oriented developments in Davis—not simply pushing new residents out to neighboring towns.

Second, land-use reform must be paired with equitable transportation planning. Improving local public transit options, building walkable neighborhoods, and encouraging housing near job centers are all critical to reducing commutes and emissions.

Finally, Davis must recognize its regional responsibility. UC Davis is not a remote outpost—it is the heart of the city. A truly sustainable Davis will plan not just for the privileged few who can afford to live here today, but for the workforce, families, and communities who make the city function.

Davis cannot indefinitely maintain its reputation as a progressive, sustainable city while refusing to share in the responsibilities it generates. We can either build a community that matches our values—or continue exporting our workforce, our pollution, and our inequities.

The choice is ours. And time is running out.

