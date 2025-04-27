Op-Ed | Davis’ Housing Shortages Lead to Increased Commuting and Inequality

In Davis, we often pride ourselves on progressive values: sustainability, equity, inclusion. But the data is telling a different story. Beneath the surface, Davis is quietly exporting its workforce, worsening regional traffic and pollution, and deepening inequality—all while refusing to build enough housing to support its own largest employer, UC Davis.
Recent analysis of UC Davis transportation and employment data, the City of Davis’ 2017 State of the City report, and UC travel surveys paint a sobering picture: Davis has become increasingly dependent on a vast commuting ecosystem. Meanwhile, its own workforce—and their families—are being forced to live elsewhere.
The numbers are striking. Only 16% of all UC Davis employees live in Davis. Even among those based directly at the Davis campus, just 31% live in the city. In other words, the majority of people who make UC Davis run—professors, medical staff, researchers, service workers—must commute from places like Sacramento, Woodland, Dixon, and West Sacramento. Davis reaps the benefits of their labor but refuses to house them.
The city’s unwillingness to permit enough new housing isn’t an isolated local preference—it has wide-ranging consequences. Every day, thousands of commuters pour into Davis and the Sacramento region to work. This commuting pattern has cascading costs: increased carbon emissions, regional traffic congestion, road wear, and strained public infrastructure. And, critically, these are costs Davis largely externalizes onto its neighbors.
A 2021 research brief from the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, Transit Blues in the Golden State, offers critical context. The UCLA researchers found that California’s growing housing shortage is pushing lower-wage workers farther from job centers, increasing commuting distances and undermining public transit systems.
Historically, lower-income workers lived closer to their jobs, but today, soaring housing costs have severed that connection. As UCLA’s Evelyn Blumenberg and Hannah King explain, “Workers are less likely to both live and work in cities with expensive housing.”
Davis is a textbook case. It is a high-opportunity, job-rich city refusing to build sufficient housing for its own workforce, forcing workers into long commutes that harm both the environment and public transit systems.
We see this reflected in data on student enrollment at DJUSD.
School enrollment in Davis Joint Unified School District is in decline—a trend the district attributes not to a lack of children, but to a lack of affordable housing for families. This is no coincidence. When employees and families are priced out of living near their workplaces, they enroll their children elsewhere. That starts a vicious cycle: fewer students means less state funding for schools, which in turn threatens school closures and diminishes Davis’ ability to attract new families.
If Davis continues on its current path, the consequences will ripple beyond individual households. A shrinking school district hurts the city’s long-term vitality. An overreliance on commuters undermines environmental sustainability goals. And pushing the workforce outward, while hoarding the benefits inward, erodes any claim Davis has to progressive leadership.
Perhaps the most damaging aspect of Davis’ housing stagnation is its impact on equity.
It is overwhelmingly lower-income workers, early-career academics, service staff, and marginalized groups who bear the heaviest burden. They are the ones forced into the longest, most expensive commutes—spending more of their time, wages, and energy simply getting to work.
Meanwhile, those who can afford Davis’ limited and expensive housing stock enjoy the benefits of living near UC Davis’ economic engine, subsidized by the labor of others.
As the YIMBY movement and UCLA researchers both argue, land-use and housing policies are not neutral. They shape access to jobs, education, transportation, and opportunity. Cities that restrict housing growth near jobs and schools exacerbate inequality, entrench privilege, and push working-class families farther and farther to the margins.
Davis is no exception.
The impact of Davis’ housing policy is not confined to the city limits. It is regional.
By refusing to build, Davis increases the housing burden on surrounding cities like Woodland, Dixon, and Sacramento—places now struggling to absorb workers and their families without proportionate tax bases or infrastructure planning. Housing pressure spreads outward, fueling sprawl, increasing vehicle miles traveled, and straining public transit systems designed to serve denser, job-rich cores.
The Transit Blues report starkly highlights this trend: as commutes lengthen, transit ridership declines, greenhouse gas emissions rise, and transportation equity erodes. Cities like Davis that externalize their housing needs contribute directly to these systemic failures.
And contrary to popular perception, adding jobs without adding housing is not an environmentally sustainable path. Sprawling, car-dependent commuting patterns are among the most significant contributors to climate change in California today. True sustainability requires building housing where the jobs are—not exporting the problem elsewhere.
There is no silver bullet for housing and transportation challenges. But there are clear, evidence-based steps Davis can take.
First, the city must update its housing policies to align with its jobs base. That means permitting more multi-family housing, student housing, and family-oriented developments in Davis—not simply pushing new residents out to neighboring towns.
Second, land-use reform must be paired with equitable transportation planning. Improving local public transit options, building walkable neighborhoods, and encouraging housing near job centers are all critical to reducing commutes and emissions.
Finally, Davis must recognize its regional responsibility. UC Davis is not a remote outpost—it is the heart of the city. A truly sustainable Davis will plan not just for the privileged few who can afford to live here today, but for the workforce, families, and communities who make the city function.
Davis cannot indefinitely maintain its reputation as a progressive, sustainable city while refusing to share in the responsibilities it generates. We can either build a community that matches our values—or continue exporting our workforce, our pollution, and our inequities.
The choice is ours. And time is running out.
3 comments
David says: “Even among those based directly at the Davis campus, just 31% live in the city.”
As I recall, Matt pointed out that this percentage is actually an increase from prior years. Also, whatever happened to UCD’s plan to build housing for its staff on campus?
Is UCD’s Davis campus currently increasing the number of its employees in any substantial manner?
Do all Davis-resident workers simply “walk” or “bike” to work on campus? Is that the assumption being made, here?
Do UCD employees who live outside of Davis have partners who work elsewhere?
But perhaps the biggest question is why any current or future worker would move to Davis, when they can get so much more for their money by living “near” UCD, with an extremely-easy and low-impact commute down Highway 113, for example? Thereby avoiding driving “through” Davis entirely? While also sending their kids to DJUSD schools if they desire, and without paying DJUSD parcel taxes?
And what’s to prevent, for example, Sacramento-based workers from moving to new housing in Davis? Especially if one or more of in the household work in Sacramento or elsewhere? How many Davis residents ALREADY WORK in Sacramento or somewhere else outside of the city (but not on UCD’s Davis campus)? (I understand that some of UCD’s “Sacramento-based” workers live in Davis, for example. But the majority probably work for state agencies.)
“Beneath the surface, Davis is quietly exporting its workforce, worsening regional traffic and pollution, and deepening inequality—”
The totality of the transportation of the entire state is the issue. Like, this is all on Davis? That’s how we end up with D-CAN thinking: well-off guilt, it’s all our town’s fault, and it’s on our town to fix it. All while the developers smile.
I mean, how about Elk Grove, or any other f-ing suburb. They export everyone and create VMTs. Should Elk Grove ‘create enough jobs to support its residents’ ? That argument makes as little sense as yours.
How about the Governor forcing telework employees back to commutes? More VMTs. Why is it all on Davis? Because the developers get to build, and the net effect on north-state VMTs will be miniscule at best. Even if you build from here to Woodland you are still going to have people commuting, you’re just going to have more people. During the pandemic we actually saw a dip in air pollutants, because people weren’t moving around. Maximizing home offices and telework is a significant solution. But our Governor is more concerned with downtown Sacramento and his Presidential run.
“And, critically, these are costs Davis largely externalizes onto its neighbors.” Bad bad Davis. But Davis CAN! . . . feel guilty! And loosen up it’s bad bad rules. So we can Build . . . well you know the drill.
“The UCLA researchers found that California’s growing housing shortage is pushing lower-wage workers farther from job centers, increasing commuting distances and undermining public transit systems.”
So much wrong here. Those people in the far-away suburbs the developers built aren’t going to go away, and are still going to commute. And increasing commuting distances doesn’t ‘undermine public transit’, it increases the demand. The problem is a pathetic lack of investment in high-capacity commuter lines that reach from where dense pockets of people live to where they want to go. But those who want to live in a house far away can do so more than ever with telecommuting, but this increases their VMT when they travel for any other reason. My point is, making this all about Davis is insane, and making one point about commute patterns in Davis can’t control all the other factors due to the freedom that people have to live where they want within their means to do so.
“And pushing the workforce outward, while hoarding the benefits inward, erodes any claim Davis has to progressive leadership.”
A better solution is to let the claim erode and then not sweat it.
“Perhaps the most damaging aspect of Davis’ housing stagnation is its impact on equity.”
Perhaps . . .
” . . . those who can afford Davis’ limited and expensive housing stock enjoy the benefits of living near UC Davis’ economic engine, subsidized by the labor of others.”
Do other cities have an annoying local blogger who tries to make people feel guilty for living in their town and taking on the burden of collective economics/politics/land-use?
“Cities that restrict housing growth near jobs and schools exacerbate inequality, entrench privilege, and push working-class families farther and farther to the margins. Davis is no exception.”
So let’s pave paradise and put up a parking lot. Oh that’s right, we have parking MAX-imus now, so let’s just fill the parking lots we have, along with all the street parking.
“The impact of Davis’ housing policy is not confined to the city limits. It is regional. By refusing to build, Davis increases the housing burden on surrounding cities like Woodland, Dixon, and Sacramento—places now struggling to absorb workers and their families without proportionate tax bases or infrastructure planning.”
And the impact of the region on Davis is also regional.
“By refusing to build, Davis increases the housing burden on surrounding cities like Woodland, Dixon, and Sacramento—places now struggling to absorb workers and their families without proportionate tax bases or infrastructure planning.”
Maybe they should fix their tax bases and infrastructure planning. And again I love :-| the implication that these cities are ‘struggling’ because of Davis ‘having jobs’. Centralized planning (communism) could help with all of this! Just ask the Revolutionary Student Union! :-|
“Housing pressure spreads outward, fueling sprawl, increasing vehicle miles traveled, and straining public transit systems designed to serve denser, job-rich cores.”
More people increases VMT, as do stupid projects like destroying oaken hills south of Folsom, or destroying open ranch lands east of Fairfield, or destroying Lagoon Valley. And nice try on public transit, but our public transit may ‘serve cores’, but it’s anemic.
“The Transit Blues report starkly highlights this trend: as commutes lengthen, transit ridership declines, greenhouse gas emissions rise, and transportation equity erodes.”
“Cities like Davis that externalize their housing needs contribute directly to these systemic failures.” This is so bizarre. How about those cities that externalize their jobs needs? Again, support the RSU! :-| Perfect housing/jobs balance in every city through revolution! And if not, a full jobs program for progressive bloggers :-|
And no, longer commutes does not make transit ridership decline. On, new, longer commutes, to areas further out and less dense, if the person can’t telecommute, then there will be on average lesser tendency to use public transit, already anemically low.
“There is no silver bullet for housing and transportation challenges.”
Actually there is. Massive investment in our regional rail corridor. With frequency, high-speeds and connections, the housing density around stations will naturally follow, and having these farcical ‘balances’ with jobs and housing as a solution, will become unimportant. Instead, you advocated for housing without transportation solutions, more sprawl (cuz that’s what’s actually gonna happen) and parking maximums which make cars difficult to use and provide no alternative to the auto.
“But there are clear, evidence-based steps Davis can take.”
Well, as long as the evidence is evidence-based :-|
“First, the city must update its housing policies to align with its jobs base.”
Nope.
“That means permitting more multi-family housing, student housing, and family-oriented developments in Davis—not simply pushing new residents out to neighboring towns.”
All as infill, too! Ha what a joke! Sprawl, by any other name.
“Second, land-use reform must be paired with equitable transportation planning. Improving local public transit options, building walkable neighborhoods, and encouraging housing near job centers are all critical to reducing commutes and emissions.”
I’ll agree with that, but you’re putting the cart before the horse, and I believe your cart is carrying contraband.
“Davis will plan not just for the privileged few who can afford to live here today, but for the workforce, families, and communities who make the city function.”
Good luck with that.
“Davis cannot indefinitely maintain its reputation as a progressive, sustainable city while refusing to share in the responsibilities it generates.”
But it continue to clown itself that way.
“We can either build a community that matches our values—or continue exporting our workforce, our pollution, and our inequities.”
I hate to break it to you, but all the other cities are exporting their workforce, their pollution, and their inequities on us. We have our own demographics, but we aren’t some pillar of awfulness and no need to hang our heads in shame for being the #1 most awful city in the Central Valley. There’s still Fresno to look down upon.
“The choice is ours. And time is running out.”
And in 40 years, the choice will still be ours, and time will still be running out.
Unless someone drops a nuke :-|
“And in 40 years, the choice will still be ours, and time will still be running out.”
And it will still be called a “crisis”.