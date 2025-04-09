Davis “Serial Stabber” Trial Faces Delay as Prosecution Requests More Preparation Time

WOODLAND, CA – An early disposition conference was held in Yolo County Superior Court for alleged Davis “serial stabber” Carlos Dominguez Tuesday, covering two motions brought up by the prosecution.

The judge said the court would consider a trial delay from the April 23 start date if necessary.

Dominguez is currently in custody facing two counts of murder, three counts of enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, special circumstance for multiple murders, and prior felony conviction.

The Davis Vanguard has been following this case closely, previously reporting, “Dominguez, who had initially been found incompetent by experts to stand trial and who has since seen competency restored, will have his criminal trial—expected to last 10-12 weeks.”

The conference hearing began with a motion to unseal transcripts from a conference that took place on March 20. The other motion was to continue/postpone the trial.

During the discussion about the motion to continue the trial, Judge Samuel T. McAdam acknowledged the prosecution’s lack of requesting this on time and acknowledged the issues that could come with it, but allowed it.

Deputy District Attorney Van Der Hoek said the prosecution did not want to continue the trial because they’ve been working hard and fast, but want more time. DDA Van Der Hoek requested more time to explore outstanding issues and evidence.

The request was challenged by the defense.

Judge McAdams questioned why this request wasn’t in paper and was being brought up with less than a month before trial, referencing “diligence and materiality” needing to take place, especially in the last month. DDA Van Der Hoek stated they were willing to put it in writing.

Judge McAdams noted the court has gone to extensive efforts to subpoena jurors, and a case like this required 10 months of effort.

The judge said this effort included coordinating witnesses, police officers, students, and experts, and said he had concerns about a later date compromising schedules. Judge McAdams also noted concerns surrounding victims’ families, because the case is more than two years old.

Judge McAdams said that on March 20, the prosecution brought up concerns about trial timing, so on April 1, he asked both sides how they’re doing, and both sides confirmed the trial April 23.

Now, Judge McAdams stated that if the prosecution makes a good cause motion, it would be allowed.

Judge McAdams decided to request a brief on a motion to continue by the prosecution due April 11 and on April 15, the matter will be discussed.

Deputy Public Defender Hutchinson said he would like a notice of intent to withdraw to be delayed so he can make possible arrangements based on the uncertainty of dates going forward in the case.

Categories:

Tags: