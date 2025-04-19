Expert: 37 US Executions Scheduled in 2025, 12 Carried Out So Far

By Bella BenavidesApril 19, 20250 comments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Death penalty expert Robert Dunham has shared a new update on the state of capital punishment in the United States, tweeting this month on X that 37 execution dates have been scheduled across the country so far in 2025—of those, 12 executions have already been carried out.

Dunham, who is the executive director emeritus of the Death Penalty Information Center, regularly shares execution data with the public, noting, in his latest post, the complicated and uneven implementation of the death penalty across different states.

Dunham’s tweet provides a state-by-state breakdown of execution dates. It also lists 11 executions still pending at this time. However, two of those—scheduled in Ohio—will not move forward, Dunham said.

Ohio has issued death warrants for both individuals, said Dunham, but because of a shortage of lethal injection drugs and no approved protocols, the state cannot carry them out. Dunham’s tweet makes clear that warrants alone are not enough when the infrastructure is missing.

The tweet tags major organizations such as the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, ECPM (Ensemble contre la peine de mort, or Together Against the Death Penalty) and Amnesty International, all opposed to the death penalty.  

The original tweet can be viewed here.

