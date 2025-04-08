Democracy on Trial. Can America’s Institutions Withstand Trump’s Second Term?

PC Gage Skidmore

Sarah Grace Kubasek

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term, the American democratic system faces

a critical test. With mounting concerns over executive overreach, election integrity, and

immigration policy, legal scholars and public interest advocates warn that the nation’s

institutions must hold firm against unprecedented challenges.



“The Constitution was designed to restrain executive power, but it relies on institutional

actors and the public to enforce those limits,” says Richard Hasen, director of the

Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA. “The normalization of election denialism and

the erosion of public trust in democratic processes make it more difficult to uphold those

safeguards.”



The scars of Trump’s first term run deep. His refusal to accept the results of the 2020

election and his ongoing attacks on electoral legitimacy have left millions of Americans

doubting the foundation of democracy itself. “When a significant portion of the electorate

believes that elections are rigged, it opens the door for justifications of anti-democratic

actions, including political violence and efforts to manipulate election administration,”

Hasen says.

Yale historian Timothy Snyder echoes this warning in his three books On Tyranny, On

Freedom, and The Road to Unfreedom emphasizing that “institutions don’t protect

themselves; they fall one after the other unless each is defended from the beginning.”

He describes how democratic backsliding often happens not through abrupt collapse

but through “anticipatory obedience,” where institutions and individuals conform to

authoritarian tendencies even before being explicitly forced to do so.



Snyder draws on examples from the fall of the Weimar Republic, where a series of legal

and political maneuvers allowed Hitler to dismantle democracy, and Hungary’s ongoing

erosion of democracy under Viktor Orbán, where illiberal forces have used nationalism

and disinformation to solidify their control. In The Road to Unfreedom Snyder warns that

disinformation is one of the most powerful tools in an authoritarian’s arsenal, as it

undermines trust in institutions and creates a society where facts are relative. “Post-

truth is pre-fascism,” he asserts, emphasizing that when leaders manipulate the truth,

they make it possible for anti-democratic actions to take root.

Like Germany in the 1930s and Hungary in the 21st century, the U.S. now faces the

convergence of political division, economic instability, and targeted attacks on its

institutions, threatening its democratic foundation.



Another pressing concern is Trump’s use of executive power, particularly in shaping

immigration policy. Kevin Johnson, a former dean, and law professor at UC Davis

School of Law specializing in immigration and public interest law, emphasizes that

immigration has long been a test case for executive authority. “Immigrants and

noncitizens cannot vote, yet their lives are dictated by the political decisions of the

majority,” he says. “Harsh immigration policies tend to be popular with voters, and courts

often defer to the executive branch on these matters, making it difficult to challenge

sweeping restrictions.”



A stark example of executive overreach is seen in Donald Trump’s Executive Order

14159, which significantly hinders access to legal counsel for immigrants in detention.

“When detained immigrants can’t access lawyers, it undermines due process and strips

them of a critical line of defense,” Johnson says. This policy not only jeopardizes the

rights of noncitizens but also deepens their sense of vulnerability in an already hostile

environment.



Just like many of Trump’s executive orders, Executive Order 14159 has triggered

several lawsuits challenging its constitutionality, as tracked by resources like Just

Security’s Litigation Tracker. These lawsuits, such as Amica Center for Immigrant Rights

et al. v. U.S. Department of Justice (D.D.C.) are serving as critical checks on this

overreach. These legal battles are not just about restoring access to legal counsel but

also about reinforcing the broader principle of due process—a cornerstone of

democracy. If the courts fail to check executive overreach, it sets a dangerous

precedent.



Johnson also highlights the role of state governments in countering federal immigration

policies, pointing to California’s sanctuary laws and social services for undocumented

immigrants as key examples. “This is an instance of federalism in action,” he says.

“States can influence policy within their jurisdictions, but the extent of their autonomy

remains uncertain when confronted with an aggressive federal agenda.”



Adding to the debate over executive power, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn) has proposed

amending the 22nd Amendment, potentially allowing Trump to seek a third term. While

constitutional scholars overwhelmingly agree that such an amendment would be nearly

impossible to pass, Hasen finds the mere discussion deeply troubling. “The fact that we

are even debating the possibility of overturning term limits for one individual highlights

the erosion of our democratic norms,” he warns. “This is not just about Trump seeking a

third term—it reflects the extent to which the public is willing to tolerate democratic

backsliding.”



Despite these challenges, Hasen and Johnson emphasize that the future of American

democracy is still within the public’s control. “The solution lies in strong political

institutions,” Johnson says. “Congress must act decisively on immigration reform, and

courts must uphold constitutional constraints on executive power. But, ultimately, the

responsibility falls on the American people to demand accountability.”



Snyder agrees, arguing that democracy is not a static condition but an ongoing effort.

“The mistake is believing that someone else will take care of it,” he says. “Democracy is

not something you have, but something you do.”



Snyder urges Americans to take an active role in defending democracy, emphasizing

that small, everyday actions—supporting a free press, participating in elections, and

holding leaders accountable—can help prevent democratic decline. “The mistake is

believing that someone else will take care of it,” he warns. “Democracy is not something

you have, but something you do.”



As the nation navigates another Trump presidency, the resilience of American

democracy will face its greatest challenge yet. The key question remains: are the

institutional guardrails strong enough to withstand the test?

