Environmental Groups Defend CEQA as California Lawmakers Unveil Sweeping Housing Reform Bills

SACRAMENTO — A coalition of environmental, labor, and community groups is warning California lawmakers not to sacrifice long-standing environmental protections as part of a sweeping new legislative push to overhaul the state’s housing approval process.

In a March 31 letter to the Legislature, more than 60 organizations—including the Sierra Club, California Environmental Justice Alliance, and Natural Resources Defense Council—voiced strong opposition to SB 607, a centerpiece of the Fast Track Housing package announced last week by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The coalition argues the bill would severely weaken the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), eliminating crucial environmental review for many infill housing projects.

“SB 607 proposes sweeping and permanent changes to CEQA that would eliminate the very analysis that allows communities to protect themselves from pollution, displacement, and unsafe development,” the letter warns. “This is not a surgical effort to improve permitting. It’s a broad-brush rollback that leaves vulnerable communities without tools to defend their health and environment.”

The legislation is part of the 20-bill Fast Track Housing package introduced by lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including Assemblymembers Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood), and Republican Josh Hoover (R-Folsom), alongside Senators Tim Grayson (D-Concord) and Jesse Arreguín (D-Berkeley). The package aims to streamline all phases of the housing development process—from permitting and CEQA compliance to inspections and legal enforcement.

Backers of the Fast Track Housing package believe that California faces a staggering shortfall of more than 2.5 million homes. Nearly 200,000 residents are unhoused, and 80% of low-income renters spend more than a third of their income on rent.

“This package is a bicameral, bipartisan effort of legislators who are dedicated to making sure government works for the people that we serve,” said Wicks, who chairs the Assembly’s Select Committee on Permitting Reform. “It’s about clearer rules, faster timelines, and fewer bureaucratic hoops.”

One of the most high-profile and controversial bills is AB 609 (Wicks), which would create CEQA exemptions for certain infill housing projects that already comply with zoning and environmental standards.

Wicks has characterized the proposal as “the biggest CEQA reform in 50 years.”

Environmental advocates, however, argue that even infill projects can have serious environmental and equity implications—especially in low-income neighborhoods already overburdened by pollution.

Originally enacted in 1970, CEQA requires state and local agencies to assess and disclose the environmental impacts of new projects. Supporters call it California’s strongest safeguard against pollution, overdevelopment, and climate risk—especially in an era of federal rollbacks.

“CEQA is often the only tool communities have to hold developers and government accountable,” said Jennifer Ganata, co-director of legal advocacy for Communities for a Better Environment. “When we weaken CEQA, we silence those most harmed by pollution and displacement.”

Yet critics of the law say it has been weaponized by NIMBY groups, labor unions, and even rival developers to stall desperately needed housing—particularly in cities that are otherwise compliant with environmental standards.

A report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office found that CEQA lawsuits disproportionately target infill housing, renewable energy, and transit projects.

Senator Tim Grayson, a licensed contractor and co-author of the package, said that, while CEQA’s goals are noble, its implementation is often flawed.

“Time is money,” Grayson said. “And the longer it takes to build homes, the more expensive they become. That’s the reality we’re trying to address.”

Some lawmakers argue that the Fast Track Housing package is precisely the kind of pragmatic reform California needs: preserve environmental standards while streamlining bureaucracy.

AB 1294 (Haney) would create a uniform statewide housing application to reduce local inconsistencies. AB 1308 (Hoover) would allow for private-sector inspections to speed up post-entitlement delays. SB 786 (Arreguín), sponsored by Attorney General Rob Bonta, would bolster enforcement of housing laws while providing greater clarity for cities and developers.

“We are not eliminating environmental review. We are making it work better,” said Haney. “We can uphold our values while building homes people can afford.”

However, critics argue that CEQA’s review process has resulted in meaningful, measurable change—from air filters at schools near logistics warehouses to wildfire planning in new developments.

“We’re not opposed to housing,” said Kevin Bundy, a partner at Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP and co-author of the opposition letter. “We’re opposed to using a housing crisis as an excuse to weaken protections that ensure we’re building in the right places, for the right people, with the right safeguards.”

Whether the Fast Track Housing package succeeds may depend on whether lawmakers can persuade skeptical constituencies that the reforms will not undermine public health, equity, or environmental justice.

Supporters argue that CEQA reform is essential to building climate-friendly, transit-oriented development in urban cores. Opponents say existing CEQA tools already allow for streamlining, and what’s missing is not legal reform but political will to enforce housing laws and approve affordable projects.

As the Legislature heads into budget season, the debate over CEQA will likely intensify. With the state facing a housing affordability crisis, a climate crisis, and an equity crisis simultaneously, lawmakers may find themselves forced to choose between speed and scrutiny.

“Let’s not pretend that this is an either-or choice,” said Wicks. “It’s both. We need to build—and we need to do it responsibly.”

