Florida Supreme Court Rejects Jeffrey Hutchinson’s Appeal, Execution Date Set

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Florida Supreme Court has denied the first-filed appeal out of three currently pending in Jeffrey Hutchinson’s case, leaving Hutchinson’s execution date, scheduled for May 1, still in place, according to death penalty expert Robert Dunham, executive director emeritus of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Dunham (@RDunhamDP) released the information in a post shared on X, after providing tweet links to the official Florida court docket, providing direct access to the court’s decision and case proceedings.

Dunham’s post also tags organizations like @FLDeathPenalty and @FADPorg, both of which are active in capital punishment policy discussions and advocacy against executions in the state of Florida.

According to Dunham’s update, while this is just one of several appeals in process, the denial by Florida’s highest court marks a significant moment in the warrant proceedings.

Additional context on Hutchinson’s case and the surrounding legal challenges can be found through coverage by @FLDeathPenalty, who have shared an explainer on Substack regarding the case and the status of the remaining appeals.

Dunham continues to provide real-time updates on execution schedules and legal rulings.

His recent post underscores the continued and controversial use of the death penalty in Florida, raising further debate over the appeals process and clemency proceedings.

