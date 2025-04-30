Court Watch: Ex-Antioch Officer on Trial for Supplying Steroids to Fellow Law Enforcement Officers

ANTIOCH, Calif. — A federal trial began this week for former Antioch police officer Devon Wenger, who is accused of buying and distributing anabolic steroids to other law enforcement officers in the East Bay, according to The Mercury News.

Former Antioch officer Daniel Harris testified Monday about what he described as a multi-state steroid distribution network involving at least six law enforcement officers in Contra Costa County. Harris said he purchased synthetic testosterone from a supplier in Florida and distributed it to colleagues, including officers from Antioch and Pittsburg, as well as deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris identified at least 10 individuals who allegedly bought steroids from him. He noted that he either sold from his personal supply or placed new orders to meet demand. Prosecutors, according to The Mercury News, described Wenger as an “enthusiastic newcomer” who began connecting others to the supplier within days of his first injection.

“This is not a case about someone who just bought steroids for his own use,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Chen said during opening statements. “This is about someone who facilitated illegal distribution.”

Wenger is the only one of 14 East Contra Costa County law enforcement officers who has not pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial for a range of offenses, including falsifying academic credentials to increase salaries and using police dogs and foam bullet launchers to terrorize residents, the outlet reported.

During Monday’s hearing, Wenger appeared visibly frustrated—frequently shaking his head and clenching his jaw as prosecutors presented the case. His defense attorney questioned the government’s motives for pursuing charges.

Wenger’s prior trial, which involved federal conspiracy and civil rights abuse charges, ended in a mistrial after his former attorney cited inadequate support from her law firm. His co-defendant in that case, former K-9 officer Morteza Amiri, was convicted of multiple felonies.

The charges against Wenger highlight broader concerns over misconduct within East Bay law enforcement agencies, raising questions about oversight and systemic accountability, according to The Mercury News.

Categories:

Tags: